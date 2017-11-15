Mumbai Crime: School trustee who repeatedly raped 3-year-old seeks bail

A week after being arrested for allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulting a three-year-old student, the trustee and co-founder of an Andheri school was on Tuesday remanded in judicial custody. The French national has also moved a bail application before the court, which will be heard on November 17. The police told the court they need to record some more statements in the case, including those of the school's teaching and non-teaching staff. Public prosecutor Munna Inamdar told mid-day, "After the accused was arrested, the court had remanded him in police custody for seven days and on Tuesday, he was sent to judicial custody."



Representational Image

Meanwhile, in his application to the court, the accused has denied the allegations claiming he is "innocent and a victim of circumstances." S. Balakrishnan, the girl's lawyer said, "The police is yet to arrest a teacher who is another accused. The child rights commission will hear the matter on Wednesday morning."

The girl's parents had also filed a criminal writ petition in the Bombay high court. "The police had submitted a progress report on November 9 and the matter in HC has been kept for hearing on November 24. Cops will submit another progress report on that date," said a police official.

