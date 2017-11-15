Mumbai Crime: Serial molester sexually abuses college student, held

This is not the first time that 38-year-old Deepak Mane has been arrested for molesting a girl. Last year he had molested a schoolgirl on the pretext of giving her a lift in his employer's car. Mane, who is a resident of Indira Nagar, was once again arrested on Monday for sexually abusing a minor girl by posing as her father's friend. He was taken into custody after the 16-year-old girl approached the Mulund cops and filed a complaint. Police said the incident took place when the victim was heading home after college on Saturday afternoon. "After following her for some time, Mane waylaid her and introduced himself as her father's friend. In order to strike a conversation, he started talking to her about her family. He even asked her whether she wanted a lift. The victim denied and said that she would go on her own," said a police officer.



Deepak Mane. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

Thereafter, the accused forcefully took her to a secluded place near a bus stop in Mulund Colony and touched her inappropriately. Police sources said that he even tried to hug her. "When the girl started screaming, he gagged her mouth and continued to assault her," another officer said. While leaving he even threatened her of dire consequences if she revealed the matter to anyone. Thereafter, the girl rushed home and narrated the incident to her parents. They then took her to the Mulund police station and filed a complaint. The cops immediately swung into action and scanned the CCTV footages close to the spot where the incident happened. In one of the footages, the girl identified the two-wheeler that Mane was riding. When the cops contacted the first owner of the bike, he said that he had sold it to Mane. Following this, he was arrested on Monday.

