Mumbai Crime: Woman's naked, charred body found, police suspect rape

In a gruesome incident, the burnt body of a woman was found in a desolate region of Anand Nagar MIDC in Ambernath on Wednesday. The woman, who had 90 per cent all over her body, was not wearing either clothes and shoes and the police suspect that she was sexually assaulted before being murdered as per a report by the Times of India.



Representational Image

The police also suspect that the victim was first sexually abused, murdered and then set on fire so as to hide her identity. The woman’s body was spotted by passers-by who alerted the Shivaji Nagar police. As per the police, the victim’s entire body was charred except for a portion of her legs.

The victim’s body has been sent for a post mortem to JJ Hospital and samples collected at the scene of the crime have been sent for analysis. Dilip Godbole, senior police inspector of Shivaji Nagar police station, said, "We are working on some leads and are confident of solving the case soon." As per police source, they are looking to identify the woman through her clothes and shoes that were found near her.

Also see: These Mumbai tantriks raped women on the pretext of 'healing' them