Mumbai cult leader arrest: HC satisfied with police probe in case



Shifu Sunkriti cult leader Dr Sunil Kulkarni

Expressing satisfaction with the probe into the allegations that the cult group Shifu Sunkriti is running a drug and sex racket, the Bombay High Court today said the police report has revealed some "shocking" details.

Also read: Mumbai police to verify cult leader's claim of having 'doctor's degree'

A division bench of justices Ranjit More and A M Badar made the observation while hearing a city-based couple's plea who have claimed that their two daughters, both in their early twenties, have been trapped by the cult group 'Shifu Sunkriti' that operates and lures their victims through social media.

Alleging that the group runs a drug and sex racket, the plea said the group is run by one Sunil Kulkarni, who claims to be a doctor and psychiatrist.

Also read: Sex clip on Mumbai cult leader's phone leads cops to Delhi

On the last hearing, the high court had come down heavily on the police for failing to register an FIR in the case despite the parents having approached them last December.

The police lodged the FIR in the case on April 20 and arrested Kulkarni who is now in police custody.

The police's Crime Branch today submitted its probe report to the court in a sealed cover.

Also read: Bombay HC raps cops for not acting against cult leader earlier

"We have perused the police report which says that the probe is in progress. We are satisfied with the investigation. The report has disclosed certain shocking facts which needs to be probed further," the court said today.

The bench then adjourned the matter for further hearing on June 7.

Meanwhile, the two girls appeared today before the high court with a lawyer who told the court that they would be filing an application seeking to intervene in the case.

The court asked the girls to file an application first after which it would consider whether it should be allowed or not.