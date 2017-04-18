Mumbai dabbawalas condemn Pakistan over Kulbhushan Jadhav death sentence



Kulbhushan Jadhav

Mumbai's famed dabbawalas, who deliver tiffins to over a lakh office-goers with precision daily, today held a protest against Pakistan and condemned the country for "illegally" sentencing Kulbhushan Jadhav to death.

"Pakistan's act should be condemned by all sections of the society. India should do whatever it can, to bring Jadhav back," Mumbai Dabbawala Association spokesperson Subhash Talekar told PTI.

The protest was held outside the Lower Parel railway station in central Mumbai, where around 200 dabbawalas shouted slogans against Pakistan, he said.

"We demand that India should put national and international pressure on Pakistan, which is illegally holding Jadhav, who hails from our Maharashtra state," Talekar said.

"Jadhav should be returned to India without any harm," he said.

"If another surgical strike is needed to achieve this objective, India should go ahead," he added.

A military court in Pakistan recently sentenced Jadhav to death on charges of "espionage".

Last week, protesters had formed a human chain against Pakistan and sought the immediate release of the 46-year-old former Indian Navy official from Pakistani captivity.

The protesters had formed a human chain in front of the building in Powai area where Jadhav was staying with his family before he left for a business-related trip to Iran and from where he was allegedly kidnapped by Pakistani authorities.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh had last week said that all measures would be taken to ensure Jadhav's release, while External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj called the former naval officer the "son of the soil".

She termed the death sentence to Jadhav as a "premeditated murder".