Mumbai: Days before death, woman who fell from high-rise spoke of leaving boyfriend

Days before her mysterious death, vocalist and event presenter Arpita Tiwari was contemplating breaking up with her boyfriend, Pankaj Jadhav. On Monday morning, it was Pankaj who found her lifeless body at a high-rise in Malwani where they had gone for a house party. Pankaj and another friend had woken at 9 am on Monday to find Arpita missing from the 15th-storey apartment. They found her body dangling from the duct area on the second floor.



Arpita Tiwari with her boyfriend, Pankaj Jadhav

Lucky Sharma, music composer and owner of an event management company, said Arpita's death could not have been suicide, but was likely connected to her break-up plans. "I can't believe that Arpita would commit suicide. She was a strong person; strong enough to deal with any situation. It is impossible that she would end her life; something terribly wrong must have happened at the flat," said Lucky, who had known Arpita for more than a year, during which time they had collaborated on projects.



Lucky Sharma

"She was financially strong, and had a lot of projects in hand. She was an extremely talented anchor and voice artiste, and had even sung for my upcoming film, Toffy," he added. "We had met just a few days ago, and she told me that she wanted to get out of her relationship. That might have been the reason for her sudden death. I strongly believe that it's not suicide," he said.

When mid-day reached out to her elder sister Shweta Tiwari, she said, "My sister would not take her own life."

The cops are questioning the four men who were present at the apartment at the time of her death, including Pankaj and two friends, and the domestic help. The post-mortem report states that the death was caused by multiple injuries. The viscera report is pending, said a cop from Malwani police.

"A forensic unit arrived on Tuesday and recreated the crime scene. The DCP and ACP were present, along with officers from Malwani police station. Forensic experts also collected fingerprints," the officer added.

