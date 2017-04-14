Mumbai dentist conned out of Rs 41,000 by unknown caller



Representational picture

A Mumbai-based dentist was duped out of Rs 41,000 by a man posing as an official from the bank she was having an account with. An FIR against the unknown culprit has been registered with the Andheri Police under various sections of Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act, along with a written complaint to the cyber cell of Mumbai crime branch in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

According to a report by The Free Press Journal, the accused told 27-year-old Dr Minal Sharma on April 10, that she required to link her savings bank account with Aadhaar card as part of Know Your Customer (KYC) policy set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Dr Sharma claims the man knew her bank account number and asked to connect it with her Aadhar card number. She became convinced enough to provide him with confidential information like her debit card PIN and CVV number, which is an anti-fraud security feature which verifies that you are in possession of your credit/debit card. He even made ten back-to-back calls and even asked about an One Time Password (OTP) number.

Dr Minal Sharma found to her shock that three transactions were made between 10:03 and 10:27 am amounting to Rs 41,000, just minutes after she disconnected the call. She then gave the phone to her husband, who is a senior Army official posted in Madhya Pradesh to check whether the number of genuine.

Dr Sharma immediately called her relationship manager and requested her to free the account, but the former refused to do so. Afterwards, she attempted to do the same via the customer care helpline, but the number was busy for 30 minutes. The doctor claims she was able to get her account frozen after much difficulty.

The police are currently investigating the matter.