Mumbai developer's wife recalls his brutal murder by her ex-husband



Ali Azgar and Bismillah in happier times

Just a day after 37-year-old Mumbai developer Ali Azgar was murdered in his Jogeshwari apartment, his wife Bismillah narrates the horrifying experience of seeing the love of her life dying in the hands of her estranged husband Umar Shaikh. Bismillah, who is undergoing treatment at Kokilaben Hospital in Lokhandwala, sustained minor injuries trying to protect Azgar.



The accused, Umar Shaikh

Harassment continues

Speaking to mid-day, she said, "When the bell rang on Saturday morning, I opened the door and found a burkha-clad person there. At first I thought she was the maid, but then the person entered the house and started harassing me. The moment I heard his voice, it sent shivers down my body, as I realised it was my ex-husband Shaikh. I had divorced him two-and-a-half years ago. Even after our separation, he used to harass me. I have filed several complaints against him in the past."

Also Read: Man stabs estranged wife's husband to death

She further said, "When Shaikh was assaulting Ali, I asked him to stop, but he did not listen. When I tried to intervene, he attacked me with his knife. Thereafter, he stabbed Ali multiple times, leaving him badly injured. Azgar's nephews, who were present at the house at the time of the incident, started screaming for help. On sensing trouble, Shaikh fled from the spot. I somehow managed to get Azgar to the ground floor and then rushed him to the hospital. Doctors declared him dead on arrival."

Read Story: 'Jealous' Pakistani stabbed 'alcoholic' girlfriend to death in Ulhasnagar

Recalling happier times, Bismillah said, "Ali was like a support for me after my divorce. We had met four months ago. We got married on February 15 and since then, led a very happy life. In fact, he had even planned to take me on a trip to Kashmir." Speaking on condition of anonymity, a police officer said, "We have recovered the knife used in the murder. The accused was produced in Bandra court, following which he was sent to police custody till March 10."