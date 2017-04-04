Mumbai diamond trader booked for possessing fake Interpol ID



Chetan Shah

Following a raid conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at diamond merchant Chetan Shah's Worli residence, cops registered an FIR against him. The reason behind the step was the recovery of a fake Interpol ID card from Shah's I-pad. The card mentioned him as a 'secret agent' of the international organisation.

An officer from Worli police station confirmed that the case was registered under section 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) of IPC after ED's assistant director registered a complaint on Monday.

On Saturday, ED had launched the biggest countrywide search operation and conducted raids at over 100 locations in 16 states. The operation, in which 35 locations from Mumbai were searched, is a part of the agency's crackdown on shell companies, which facilitated conversion of black money post demonetisation. Shah is one of the most wanted shell company operators in the city.

A senior police officer said that Shah has not been arrested yet. The reason behind preparing the fake ID would be clear only after his arrest. However, the raid at his residence has revealed that his diamond company has been operating over a dozen shell firms.