Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier

Of, by and for the ladies

Festivelle, the city's women-only festival featuring music, conversations and performances is still a day away, but for organisers Gul Panag and Shruti Seth the festivities have already begun.



Gul Panag, Shruti Seth, Anuradha Menon, Maria Goretti and Kaneez Surka

Apart from tweeting extensively to get the word out on the event, Panag and Seth — along with participants including actress Anuradha Menon, TV host Maria Goretti, comedienne Kaneez Surka among others — also used the newly launched broadcast feature of Twitter yesterday to tell followers what to expect at the weekend fest. Of course, it all ended with the mandatory selfie.

Language and media

What attracts journalists to cinema? How does the language of advertisements change when they convey a social message? What kind of pressure does a filmmaker portraying a local culture face when it comes to language?



Varun Grover

These are some of the questions that experts from their respective fields will grapple with, this Sunday, at an event organised by a Hindi news website.

The Lallantop Show, as the event is called, will have speakers like filmmaker Sudhir Mishra, lyricist Swanand Kirkire, comedian-screenwriter Varun Grover (in pic) among others. The event will end in an evening of informal conversations and music.

Christmas hurrah in Byculla

Back in the early 1800s, Byculla was a throbbing centrepoint of the island city. The Governor lived in the vicinity, in Parel, the Byculla Club was the 'it' place, palatial mansions were a common sight and the racecourse in its earlier avatar (before it moved to Mahalaxmi) was a buzzing hotbed for sporting and social rendezvous. Amid all of this stood Christ Church, built in 1833.



Pic/Shadab Khan

The Governor would also attend mass at this church, giving the citadel a place of immense importance in early Bombay life. Located on Clare Road (now Mirza Ghalib Road), this fine example of neoclassical architecture — which can also be seen in the Town Hall in Fort — has just completed its second phase of restoration that includes its stunning stained glass panels, pews and benches and its Mangalore-tiled roof by city conservation architect Vikas Dilawari and his team.

With its teak altar, splendid memorials and communion rail also getting a facelift in this phase, it will truly be a joyous Christmas for Christ Church's parishioners. And if we've managed to pique your attention about this church; well, this was just the teaser, we've got the big picture coming up real soon.

In the words of Sadhguru

Over the years, the popularity of some yogis has transcended borders and Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev counts among one of them.



Subhash Ghai. Pic/Suresh Karkera

His book, Inner Engineering: A Yogi's Guide to Joy, which is already on the The New York Times' bestseller list, was launched by filmmaker Subhash Ghai in Mumbai yesterday. Looks like the city is sorted with its spiritual fix for the coming year.

Perhaps children have an answer

The create (Children's Research in Education Arts and Theatre Endowment) Foundation, which was founded in memory of the late actress Pearl Padamsee is hosting the finals of its annual inter-school competition for speech and drama, and its annual talent competition amongst children from several NGOs today and tomorrow.



Pearl Padamsee

Theatre personalities will judge the competitions, and in attendance will be Alyque Padamsee, Cyrus Broacha, Kunal Vijayakar, and Dolly Thakore among others. With 'Give Peace A Chance' as the theme this year, it will be interesting to see how kids grapple with this pertinent topic.