Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier

A hilly holiday

While the rest of the country is enjoying the winter chill, temperatures in Mumbai are still way above 30 degrees in the afternoon. It seems Maria Goretti had had enough, when she decided to head north with her gang of girls.

The popular TV host is soaking in the majestic mountains of Dehradun and Mussoorie, while sipping on some coffee at the iconic Landour Bakehouse. The English-style bakery is known for its treasure of desserts, and chef Goretti sure has her research in place.

Cross-border behenchara

Through the title Why Loiter? authors, Shilpa Phadke, Sameera Khan and Shilpa Ranade argued that though political and economic visibility had brought women increased access to urban public space, it had not translated into greater claim to public space for them.

Sadia Khatri at a dhaba in Karachi

It soon became a movement where a group of women now ventures out for a midnight walk in Mumbai once every month, sending out a strong message. But this isn’t a Mumbai problem alone; in fact, it resonates with the women of the entire Subcontinent. So, it seemed logical to the women behind the cause to have a dialogue that transcends borders.

And it culminated in a Twitter chat yesterday, called Cross Border Conversations on Feminism. An initiative of Why Loiter and Girls At Dhaba, a similar campaign that was started in Pakistan by journalist Sadia Khatri, the hour-long session had several stimulating discussions.

It addressed questions like the kinds of feminism espoused today, whether feminism has space for fun, campaigning in the times of shrinking spaces for free speech and expanding spaces for feminist dialogue in the context of the growing tension between India and Pakistan.

The best part was it wasn’t a women-only conversation. “Imagine organising Holi celebrations that feel safe to women who otherwise dread celebrating,” suggested a man, and everybody endorsed the idea. Here’s to more women loitering in 2017!

The master meets the maestro

What do Sachin Tendulkar and Ustad Zakir Hussain have in common? Apart from their eventful professional journeys, the two share an immense knowledge of each other’s fields.

Music and cricket lovers are in for a treat as the master blaster and the maestro will share the stage for an evening of performances and conversations in the city. The two will come together at the Shanmukhananda Auditorium in Sion in early January.

A special note

He ruled Hindi cinema, and countless hearts, his dialogues continue to be evoked today. The first superstar of Bollywood, Rajesh Khanna would have turned 74 yesterday. And among his many achievements, he would have been particularly proud of one — daughter Twinkle Khanna.

The columnist-author shares her birthday with her father, and on the special day she posted a tribute with this picture: ‘I see you, in my reflection off the back of a gleaming spoon, in a gesture my sister makes, in the arch of my son’s eyebrows — I still see you.’

Racing for a cause

On January 1, the first of the New Year’s racing at the RWITC, Mahalaxmi, will be mixed with a touch of sobriety. The race day will be in aid of the Indian Cancer Society (ICS), where the non-profit will present a variety of programmes. Ugam, a group of cancer survivors, will perform two dances.

A live band, led by another cancer survivor, will also perform for the race day gathering. The racecourse will play host to a sale featuring products made by cancer patients at their rehabilitation centre. A mobile mammography unit will also be present in the premises. One day, we hope, the medical fraternity will outrace cancer, in a triumph for mankind.

Chilling with the Khans

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao brought in their 11th wedding anniversary in Panchgani in the company of the actor’s son Junaid, best friend Amin Hajee and his wife Charlotte.