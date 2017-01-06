Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier



The original Kala Ghoda at the entrance to Rani Baug

Two horses, a prince and some history

So Kala Ghoda has a new horse. This one is contemporary, a lot taller and has a higher pedestal, when compared to the original statue after which the area got its name.

The history buff that we are, we went into archive mode, and dug up a bit about the vintage version that is now confined to the quieter environs inside Rani Baug; a far cry from the regalia and place of importance that it occupied as the centrepiece in SoBo. Prince Albert Edward’s (who was the Prince of Wales at the time) statue was created by Sir John Edgar Boehm and was made of bronze. It rose to a height of 5.1 metres and was completed in 1878.

The statue was unveiled by Sir Richard Temple, Governor of Bombay, on June 26, 1879 and stood there till 1965. It will be interesting to see which statue wins the popular vote from citizens and tourists.

Can we keep the park?

Call it political opportunism or a political photo op, whatever be reason, this diarist found it to be a welcome change. Nepean Sea Road’s Priyadarshini Park (PDP) witnessed the inauguration of a children’s corner at one end on a nippy Wednesday morning.

The opening of the space comes as great news even as the park is embroiled in a legal battle with the BMC, who has accused the Priyadarshini Park authorities of a number of violations and so wants the open space back. It always is a joy when children get some open space in this crowded city.

Usually, one is used to spotting kids play on roads, parking spaces, pavements, or in building compounds, which are the size of handkerchiefs. Let’s hope the space stays as a haven for children to play in the outdoors. We’ll be keeping a close watch.

Lisa Ray’s detox plan for 2017

Come year-end and most Bollywood biggies head out of the country to celebrate new beginnings. Actress-model Lisa Ray is no exception, but she did choose a unique way of ushering in 2017.

While most of her peers from the industry partied hard, Ray and her husband Jason Dehni immersed themselves in a symbolic Thai Buddhist cleansing ceremony at the scenic Ko Samui island in Thailand.

It seems the mind-body detox has already got Ray in a spiritual mood. “Fear is the flip side of joy. Face your fears and you are free,” she tweeted.

Told ya, it ain’t that difficult



Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam shake a leg at an event for their new film at a Santacruz five-star yesterday.

Introducing, an emoji review

As more people begin to communicate through them, emojis are fast transcending the domain of instant messengers. Recently, a leading Delhi-based publishing house asked its readers to do an emoji review of a new romantic novel — no words; just happy/ sad/funny/angry smilies. Bizarre as it may sound, the ultimate goal is to get people (especially youngsters) to read the book. Things come full circle: while social media is blamed for the death of reading habits, it is now being used to urge users to pick up a tome.

Dosas to go, please!

While the curry and the chicken tikka have ruled the UK for years now, Indian cuisine in the US has not yet taken off completely. Well, if the food trends prediction of the American trade magazine, Nation's Restaurant News, is anything to go by, Indian food has finally arrived in the country.

Business Insider India, too, has reaffirmed the trend in a recent article that says millennials have a far more adventurous palate and they are taking to our curries easily. There are restaurants serving up fragrant Indian-inspired burritos, wraps, bowls, and salads, while another US chain is popular for its South Indian offerings on the go.