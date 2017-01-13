Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier

From chef to teacher

After hosting travel shows and playing judge on reality cooking shows, Chef Kunal Kapur has now turned teacher. His latest is a curated culinary workshop titled Kunal Kapur’s Food Camp that is being hosted in association with IIHM (International Institute of Hotel Management).

Aimed at culinary students, the first food camp that started yesterday will be held at IIHM Pune. Through this, the masterchef will train budding chefs on the basics of molecular gastronomy like Spherification, Foams, Emulsions, Gels, Caviar and more.

He will also demonstrate lessons on contemporary techniques of plating and reinventing local desi food with an international twist The food camp will travel to five key IIHM centres in Kolkata, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune and Hyderabad. In the phase two, this exciting road trip might just add cities like Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Goa and Guwahati.

One for the crowd



Pic/Suresh Karkera

Suresh Raina (left) and Ajinkya Rahane oblige fans with selfies at a warm-up match at Brabourne Stadium, where India A beat England XI yesterday.



Roopa and Mitaali Vohra

A calendar with a difference

Even as almost every pretty face from Bollywood finds its way to the multitude of calendars during this time of the year, here is an interesting take. While sticking to famous names, jewellery designers Roopa Vohra and Mitaali Vohra made sure that for their calendar, a mix of personalities from the worlds of fashion, art, hospitality, music, fitness, television, Bollywood and styling sported their jewellery creations.



Shankar Mahadevan and Arzan Khambatta as featured in the calendar

Titled the Connoisseurs Club, the calendar features Shankar Mahadevan, Sumeir Pasricha, Arzan Khambatta, Payal Singhal among others.

Way to go, Parmesh!

In a list that’s largely representative of North America, Parmesh Shahani’s name stands out. Author and founder of the Godrej India Culture Lab, Shahani is the only Indian to be named a Senior TED Fellow for the year 2017.

“I am extremely grateful and slightly overwhelmed by this honour,” Shahani told this diarist. The recognition comes in view of his role in establishing the culture lab — “an experimental new space that cross pollinates people and ideas to explore what it means to be modern and Indian,” said a TED blog. Through the senior fellowship, Shahani hopes to give back to the TED community by mentoring other fellows and it turn, learn from them.

A strong proponent of the LGBTQ rights in India, Shahani would use this position to draw more attention to the community’s struggle in the country and create equality within the corporate sector. “While repealing section 377 is crucial, bringing about a societal change is equally important,” he said.

The last ten years of the Mahatma

When Kanu Gandhi’s tryst with photography began in 1937, little would he have imagined that the over 2,000 frames that he captured would become one of the most significant records of his granduncle Mahatma Gandhi’s last ten years.



A security guard at the museum takes a look at some of the old photographs at the exhibition; Prakash Panjiar. Pic/Sneha Kharabe

Forty-two of those candid photographs are now part of an exhibition titled Kanu’s Gandhi, which opened at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya yesterday with senior photographer Prakash Panjiar’s talk.

Malad’s ‘Uncle’ just turned 30

The suburbs’ favourite Chinese haunt Uncle’s Kitchen turned 30 recently and celebrated quietly, yet significantly. Owners Ronnie and Sunny D’Souza offered discounts to patrons on January 8 and later took their staff out for a picnic and even distributed gifts among them. Famous for its chicken lollypops and non-coated chicken chilly, Ronnie reveals an interesting anecdote about the lollies back in 1987.



Ronnie D’Souza arranges their trademark dish to create the number 30. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

“During that time, chicken wings were discarded by butchers, so we would get them free. But since our lollypops began selling like hot cakes, my father, Jerome (who passed away two years ago) decided to pay the butcher for this ‘waste.’ He would pay `5 per kg back then and the lollypops sold for `12 per plate. Today, butchers sell wings at a whopping `160 per kg. That’s even more than a kilogram of chicken meat,” explains Ronnie.