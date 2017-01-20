Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier

Smash hits from the commentary box

While Yuvraj Singh and Mahendra Singh Dhoni treated fans to a partnership that evoked nostalgia and created new memories at the India-England ODI yesterday, entertainment poured out of the Hindi commentary box in no small measure. Known for his quirky brand of commentary, Virender Sehwag was thrilled to watch his former teammates in incredible form — and it showed. “Purane note band hue hai purane diggaj nahi” [It’s old currency notes, not veterans, that have been banned] said the man, as he reminded viewers of Yuvraj’s seniority with “he debuted when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the PM”. When fellow commentator Kapil Dev praised Dhoni for being quick between the wickets, Sehwag topped it with “looks like he sips on petrol.” It was Hardik Pandya’s turn to bat, and Viru Paaji was ready: “Ab ballebaazi karne aaye hai Kung Fu Pandya.” Call it a personal best from commentator Sehwag?

Kindly Adjust

Two separate events in the city yesterday saw veterans from the field of arts in an interesting situation with their chairs. Shyam Benegal and Kiran Shantaram at the inauguration of a college film society at Charni Road.

Alyque Padamsee and Gerson da Cunha at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya. Pics/Datta Kumbhar, Bipin Kokate

A tale of two publishers

As all of Jaipur’s (and a few from Delhi’s) Page 3 junta must be hobnobbing on the lawns of Diggi Palace at the ongoing literature festival, Mumbaiwallahs like this diarist are enjoying the online masala and a bit of virtual arm wrestling that’s taking place along the sidelines.

All for the love of books, of course — which isn’t necessarily a bad thing, right? So one of the heavyweight publishers who complete 25 years is making a splash in Jaipur, courtesy, a mini van that ferries their authors to and from the venue. Its trademark logo has been given a festive hue to celebrate the riot of colours of the festival’s host city.

On the other hand, the older giant decided to create a cool 360-degree navigator video to woo the reader into celebrating their anniversary, digi-style. The catchy video coaxed the viewer with some ad glib and humour to head to their section at the festival, and well, buy their books.

However, going by our khabri in the Pink City and what we’ve encountered in the past, books have some pretty tough competition coming from the desi (and hugely overpriced) stalls that sell anything from ghagras to jhumkis and carpets. Book or bandhani jacket? We’ll leave the verdict to the publishers after they take stock.



As America gears up for at least four years of Donald Trump’s presidency, the Internet is flooded with memes covering a spectrum of emotions. This one by Buenos Aires-born artist Gustavo Viselner stood out.

15,000 plus erasers and counting

Her miniature world is complete with vehicles, electronics, food items, currencies, construction items, and even famous monuments and personalities.

Khushboo Marda Malani started collecting a variety of erasers when she was 12, and has been making it to the Limca Book of Records for the last 20 years. Her collection today has 15,000 plus erasers. Malani, who is now based in Delhi, was recently in her hometown Mumbai for felicitations by Rotary International for her unique feat.

Time for some Welsh-Hindi fusion

This evening, the school grounds of the Shindewadi government school in Dadar will witness the coming together of Welsh and Hindi music. The concert is a collaboration between the Welsh choir group Only Men Allowed (OMA) and the musical initiative Songbound — they’ve put together a girls’ choir at the school.



Tim Rhys Evans, founder and musical director of Only Men Aloud, at a practice session

It is a culmination of a week-long series of workshops and will feature a Hindi song, composed by songwriter Rahul Pandey and choreographed by Melvin Louis. The Welsh men are on their first trip to India and have visited Film City, played cricket, shot a video at Dhobi Ghat and even learned the Hindi pop number, Yaaron.