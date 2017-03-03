Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier

The city of riches

Few cities in India offer a view of opulence - and the ensuing disparity - as starkly as Mumbai does. Little wonder then that according to a wealth report, which tracks the growing super-rich population in 125 cities across 89 countries, recently released by an independent global property consultancy, Mumbai has the highest number of ultra high net worth individuals in India: 1340. (Delhi finished second, with almost half the number: 680).

And just when one thought housing in the city couldn’t get any dearer, Mumbai climbed up to rank 15 from 18 last year for most expensive prime residential property in the world, ahead of Istanbul, Melbourne and Dubai. In terms of city wealth index, Mumbai ranks 21, leaving behind Toronto, Washington DC and Moscow.

And this pretty much seems to be the trend in the coming years too, as out of 40 global cities, Mumbai ranks 11 in the future wealth category, ahead of Chicago, Sydney, Paris, Seoul, and Dubai.

Indra Nooyi was here

Matunga had a global figure as a visitor earlier this week, when chief executive officer of PepsiCo, Indra Nooyi dropped by at Chheda Dry Fruits in the neighbourhood. The New York resident was seen snapping up some crunchies and munchies at the popular store as the staff looked in awe at one of the most powerful businesswomen in the world.



No Pepsi, maybe some patras? Indra Nooyi at Chheda Stores; (left) with Surendra G, the store’s senior manager

The courteous Nooyi posed for a picture at the store, but, says Naresh Chheda, assistant manager, “what struck us most was her curiosity and eagerness to learn. She asked us quite a few questions about where we source certain products from and was genuinely interested in our business model. We felt so humbled by her visit,” said Naresh, adding that she bought, “some farsaan packets.” The assistant manager signed off saying, “Nooyi was so down to earth.”

Happy sixth, Kitab Khana!

Mumbai’s favourite new bookstore turned six yesterday. Nested in a 163-year-old building in the heart of Fort, Kitab Khana is a delight for the reader and the heritage buff alike.

High ceilings, wrought iron spiral staircase, columns, wooden panelling, Italian marble flooring, and the real stars - thousands of titles, it’s a boon that the city is thankful for. What made the celebration sweeter? Their anniversary coincided with World Book Day.

Throwback day for Dia

A father’s love truly is special. Yesterday, actress Dia Mirza shared a picture of her standing near a bedsheet with the beloved character Asterix, saying, “Throw back to me marvelling my father’s creation.

He spray painted a bedcover specially for me. The joys of being an artist’s child.” Mirza’s father, the late Frank Handrich, was an artist and interior designer based in Munich.

Academics first

Given the controversies it has been mired in for some time now, Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University may seem more like a political hot spot than a seat of learning to the outsider.



Pic/Ganga Sahay Meena, Wikimedia Commons

But despite all the disturbances, it has managed to bag the Visitor’s Award for best university in the country. Professors from JNU had also won the Visitor’s Awards for innovation and research last year.

President Pranab Mukherjee, who had initiated the awards in 2014, will confer the award on JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on March 6.

Pic/Satej Shinde

A peak into the future, Radhika?

Actress Radhika Apte had to negotiate tricky terrain before she could make it to the venue of a theatre festival in Vile Parle yesterday.