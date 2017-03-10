Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier





funny forward, sonam?

Something seems to have caught actress Sonam Kapoor's attention at the opening of a fashion store in Colaba last evening. Pic/Bipin Kokate





When Chennai's super kings met

Music director AR Rahman and filmmaker Mani Ratnam came together for a Facebook Live session to launch the trailer of their upcoming film, Kaatru Veliyidai, yesterday.



The duo, who completed 25 years of working together in the industry, exuded a bonhomie that hit a nostalgic note of their early years. Rahman also played an unplugged version of their first hit, Chinna Chinna Aasai from Roja. "You are an inspiration, your work is the inspiration," Rahman told his mentor. The music of Kaatru Veliyidai, starring Karthi and Aditi Rao Hydari, has already struck a chord with the listeners with Azhagiye and Vaan Varuvan being must-listen tracks. After all, melodies will always flow when the masters are at work.



Chef Srijith Gopinathan



A Michelin homecoming

Crowned with Michelin stars (two stars in one case), they are two of India's most influential chefs trying to change perceptions about Indian fare in the UK and USA.



Chef Sriram Aylur



And later this month, Mumbai's exclusive set will get to try their food too. The Taj is bringing down its in-house chefs Sriram Aylur of Quilon, London, and Srijith Gopinathan of Campton Place Restaurant, San Francisco, for a dinner pop-up. While Aylur is known for signatures such as Lobster Butter Pepper at the acclaimed Indian coastal restaurant, Gopinathan, the only Indian two-starred Michelin chef in the world, treats Americans with a distinct menu blending California cuisine and Indian regional dishes. Together, the duo will offer a four-course meal. Of course, it comes at a price — a steep Rs 10,000 but it may just be worth ticking off your food bucket list.



A far-sighted idea, this

It's a treasure hunt, with a difference. Together for Treasure is an inclusive event, planned by the non-profit Trinayani, to spread awareness about disability issues. To be held on March 12, the hunt will have five teams of six members — each team comprised of persons with disability, (a blind person, a wheelchair user, a person with intellectual disability) and representatives from the LGBTQ community.



The event will start from Heritage Garden, Powai, and will include seven landmarks within the neighbourhood. Some clues will be in Braille and one of them also includes learning a sentence in sign language. If you want to do something different this Sunday, the hunt is still open for participation.





In our jeans.

There's nothing new about the fact that we urban Indians really love the comfort a pair of jeans gives us. To find out just how much, a prominent lifestyle brand recently conducted a survey across six major cities in India, with 1,200 respondents. Turns out, 39.4 per cent women and 41.7 per cent men own four to six pairs of jeans, and both don't mind spending between `1,000 and 2,000 on their denims.



A large number of us — 46.1 per cent, to be precise — admitted to have, at some point, slept while still wearing our jeans. It also turns out that we're really lousy at washing our denims, with Hyderabad being the only metro where people wash their jeans at least once a week. When it comes to ripped jeans, 9 per cent of respondents from Delhi prefer it, while only 6.03 per cent of them from Mumbai look at it as a desired trend.



Surprisingly, the survey also found that 62 per cent of people above the age of 33 like wearing jeans to work. Who said denims are only for the young?





Lipstick goes international

While the Central Board of Film Certification finds it too 'lady-oriented' for its liking, Lipstick Under My Burkha is going places, literally.



The story of four women chasing their dreams will open the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles. And at the ongoing CinemAsia Film Festival in Amsterdam, festival director Lorna Tee was all praise for it. She also expressed her concern about its fate. "Films are voices and voices shouldn't be censored. Where can we move forward from there? We would all just be mute," she said.