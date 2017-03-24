Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier

The wrong Kavita?

Women's rights activist Kavita Krishnan is no stranger to trolls on social media. But recently an unsuspecting Kavita Kaushik (below) got a taste of some of that venom on Twitter when a user mistook the popular television actress for the activist.

In a tweet mentioning the alleged abduction and murder of a tribal by maoists, Kaushik was tagged along with lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan. The actress corrected the man but not without this reprimand: "Dude! Stop tagging the actor @Iamkavitak in place of kavita_krishnan! Proves how blind ur hatred is!"



Pic/Satej Shinde

From tests to taste matches

(From left) Former cricketers Mohinder Amarnath, Sunil Gavaskar and Sandeep Patil on the Goregaon studio set of a food show that Patil is scheduled to host.

Of bottle tops and a use-and-throw lifestyle

This multi-hued installation on view at a popular mall in Kurla is quite a head-turner. But what if we told you that had what it's made of not been put to aesthetic use by artist Arunkumar HG, it would have ended up as a mound of garbage? Made of roughly one lakh plastic bottle tops, the eight feet-high installation, Droppings and the Dam (n), uses galvanised steel to weave the plastic and weighs about 120 kgs.

For a year, the Gurgaon-based artist went about collecting bottle tops from 500 houses in his neighbourhood. "The idea behind this work is to imagine the waste we generate in our everyday life. If we discard one bottle top, we don't notice it, but if we put them all together for a period of time, it's like a small mountain," says Arunkumar. Time to rethink our use and throw habits, perhaps.

Because London is not afraid

As terrorism tightens its grip over the world, with an increasing number of countries falling prey to faceless violence, a heartening show of resilience is also on the rise. From 'Je suis Charlie' to 'London is open', myriad slogans highlighting the triumph of the human spirit have found expression.



Pic courtesy/Tower Hill Station on Twitter

In the wake of the recent terror attack in London's Westminster, the city's Tower Hill underground station pulled out this apt quote from a Disney movie and put it up on its service information board: 'The flower that blooms in adversity is the rarest and most beautiful of them all.' More such messages have since been seen in the city.

'All terrorists are politely reminded that this is London, and whatever you do to us, we will drink tea and jolly well carry on' said one in the true spirit of British humour, while #WeAreNotAfraid, #WeStandTogether, and #LondonIsOpen did the rounds on social media. Modified versions of the iconic London Underground logo are also being shared with messages of hope and unity. More power to peace and humanity.

Web wonders

YouTube, the world's biggest video-sharing website which is competing with television, holds an annual fan fest to showcase its talent. With time, it has emerged as one of the most prominent platforms to spot talented musicians, stand-up comedians and other artistes.



(From left) Tanmay Bhat, Mike Tompkins and Zakir Khan on the eve of the fest. Pic/Shadab Khan

The fourth edition of the fan fest, to be held today, will feature Vidya Vox, comedian Zakir Khan along with a few usual suspects like AIB and Abish Mathew. The band, Sanam, who garnered a million hits on YouTube in the last couple of years will also be a part of what promises to be a high-energy spectacle.



Pic/Shadab Khan

Yoga in feline company, really?

Recently, a Versova café that houses rescued cats opened its doors for a yoga session with cats. Popular in the US, this was the first time such an event was held in the city. Needless to say, it was fascinating to see the kitties lounging on yoga mats, unperturbed by all the activity.