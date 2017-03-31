Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier



Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Not without my daughter

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives with daughter Aaradhya at Chunabhatti for a ritual in memory of her late father, as Abhishek Bachchan looks on.

The trousseau deadline

Rimzim Dadu is not taking any calls. She has a task cut out for her, especially since she has an April 17 deadline to meet. The youngest designer to be chosen along with stalwarts Abraham & Thakore, Rajesh Pratap Singh and Sabyasachi Mukherjee to showcase at the Fabric of India exhibit in 2015 at London's V&A Museum is set to marry longtime beau Vikas Pandey. And her trousseau isn't ready yet. "I just got down to choosing a swatch for the lehenga yesterday. My mother is panicking," she tells this diarist.

Rimzim will wed the reticent Vikas, digital producer with BBC India, in an intimate ceremony at Jageshwar temple in Uttarakhand. She may work in an industry governed by razzle-dazzle, but for her big day, she is keeping it simple. Only 30 invitation cards have been sent, and she is doing her own hair and make-up. "Why is getting married such a big deal?" she wonders, letting us in on plans to have an intimate gathering that will double up as sangeet, cocktail and reception on April 14. This is when BFFs like Anand Bhushan and Kallol Datta will join her. "I've nominated myself as best man, while Kallol is bridesmaid," chuckles Anand.



Karan Johar (centre) with hospital doctors, all sporting the campaign badge

Hum dono, do Preemie

'Preemies' is an oft-used word in the medical landscape referring to premature babies, born before 37 weeks of gestation. Now, it looks to be part of our lexicon too, thanks to Bollywood. The Surya Hospital in Santacruz is raising awareness about premature babies and Karan Johar is lending his support to the social media campaign called #SavePreemies. Karan's twins Yash and Roohi are preemies. "A celebrity name brings more attention to the cause. In our country, philanthropy is often focused on cardiology, oncology. I do not mean these causes should not get help, but we need to start focusing on premature births too," says Dr Bhupendra Avasthi. You go, KJo!

Can we stop the music, please?

"How many kisses are you going to run from? Come, be my whore." As creepy as this line may sound, believe it or not, these are lyrics of a Bollywood song, translated.

And attempting to catch the film industry's attention is Love Matters India, an online platform that encourages discussions on love and sex. Their new campaign, titled #NotMusicToMyEars, hopes to put an end to offensive Hindi lyrics that objectify women and their bodies, and unwittingly propagate sexism. So, if you want to join the campaign and tell Bollywood to kiss such lyrics goodbye, start tweeting now.

Wah, ustad!

Close on the heels of Ustad Amjad Ali Khan's ode to Indian classical musicians last week, here's another for the Indian music fan. Ustad Zakir Hussain: A Life for Music is the newest entrant (a tad late, isn't it?) that will celebrate the life and works of the tabla maestro. The book will be in the format of conversations with veteran author Nasreen Munni Kabir. Here's hoping that just like the icon's musical journey, the title will be an engaging read and not a sanitised, dull affair.

Mandira Bedi, then and now

Age doesn't touch some people, or as in this case, they keep getting younger by the day. Actress Mandira Bedi shared this throwback photograph, taken back in 1996, and placed a current, black-and-white picture of her svelte self next to it. And for many of her Twitter followers it was hard to tell that a 21-year difference separated the two. Filmmaker Apurva Asrani, who worked with Bedi and veteran actor Shammi Kapoor on the sets of Aflatoon, where the first picture was taken, too called it an age-defying photograph and apologised for the poor styling. "Was a good look for that time!" Bedi sportingly replied.