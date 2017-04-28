Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier



Make way for the bombaywaali

Actress Tisca Chopra was at a Bandra bookstore yesterday for a session that celebrates women who contribute to the city.

Clubbing with Vinod Khanna

When you talk filmy residences, you think of Bandra, Juhu, Versova and Andheri. SoBo only sees a smattering of stars, more of yesteryears than current stars, who all seem concentrated in the Western suburbs. Vinod Khanna was one of the few who lived at Malabar Hill, in one of Mumbai's toniest buildings called Il Palazzo, next to the Malabar Hill Club. Many of its members will remember seeing Khanna at the club, quite regularly; he was there at least four days a week to play badminton. Tushar Prabhoo, who lives on Gamadia Road and is editor of a monthly newsletter called Voice of Malabar Hills, which is a window to the news and views of the area from Peddar Road, Breach Candy, Malabar Hill, Nepean Sea Road to Walkeshwar, remembers meeting Khanna at Mahalaxmi's Ghetto pub, 20 years ago or more. "He still looked very handsome, though his acting career was on the wane and he was concentrating on politics," recalled Prabhoo. The editor, who knew Vinod's brother Pramod, went up and spoke to the actor who he remembered as 'so down to earth'. "We both spoke about the venue, as pubs were still not very common in Mumbai those days," recalls Prabhoo. It is when you go away that the small talk and little memories that linger… Here is to the sexy, sporty (he was also a vintage car owner and collegiate level boxer, who supported other sports) SoBo Sanyasi.

An artsy detour?

If you are looking for statement home decor pieces, or a quirky seating option for your living room, Priya Dutt's here to help. The former Congress MP from North Central Mumbai has collaborated with her friend Taruna Kumari for an upcoming exhibition of hand-picked furniture, lights and other knick knacks. "I was into affordable furniture 10 years ago, before joining politics. I hooked up with my friend recently and we decided to do this together," Dutt told this diarist. The politician is planning more such exhibitions in Mumbai and hopes to eventually open a store. Does this mean politics takes a back seat for Dutt? "I am still into politics, though I am not as active as before. Plus, my work hasn't only been about politics ever. This is my passion and currently, this is what I am enjoying," she said.

On a nostalgia trip

Actress-model Tara Sharma Saluja revealed recently that she is releasing a book of her late father's unpublished work, titled My Father's Magic Briefcase. Tara's father was none other than playwright, author, actor and filmmaker Partap Sharma, who is known for his book Dog Detective Ranjha. The new book features colourful illustrations reminiscent of Roald Dahl's books for children, and verses that kids can sing along to as they're reading.

Of centuries and Zohra

Had Zohra Sehgal been alive, she would have turned 105 yesterday. The dancer and actress breathed her last in 2014. But people still remember the elegance with which she stole the thunder from glamorous lead actresses like Aishwarya Rai (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam) and Preity Zinta (Dil Se). The fact that Jawaharlal Nehru was to attend her wedding (in 1942, during the Quit India Movement) says a lot about the company she kept. Veteran journalist and author, Khushwant Singh, almost caught up with her. He died at 99. Sehgal will also be remembered for her sense of humour. Around 2004, she told an English daily, "I was once being interviewed by BBC. The interviewer wanted to know the secret of my exuberance. I said sex." She had stumped the audience as well as the interviewer.

Waxing the icon

India's cricketer of the century, Kapil Dev, has been chosen as the next entrant to Madame Tussauds in Delhi. Dev met with the museum's team for the sitting process, where artists took over 300 measurements to begin the process of creating his figure. During the sitting session, he said, "I am thankful to my fans who have paved my way to Madame Tussauds. I'm honoured to be part of the attraction and to be positioned among legends..." Legends can be celebrated in unconventional ways, who said

that we only need to name streets after them?