Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier



Pic/Sneha Kharabe

Just another inch

Mona Singh and Krushna Abhishek adjust their accessories at the launch of a new show in Juhu.



A still from the film

On the track to international fame and fortune

The Northeast of India doesn't find too much representation in films, and even when it does, the characters are usually played by mainstream actors who are anything but Northeastern (case in point: Priyanka Chopra as Mary Kom). So, we were excited when we heard that Side A Side B, which stars actors from the region and its beautiful locales, had premiered at the New York Indian Film Festival. Guwahati-based musician Rahul Rajkhowa plays the lead alongside singer Shivranjani Singh in the film, which is a musical shot over the course of a 44-day train ride. Remarkably, the entire film has been shot on a phone camera.



The century-old Ismail building

Neo Classical to Spring Summer

Yesterday, Fort's heritage precinct experienced a chic moment. The flagship store of Zara, supposed to be the largest in the country, found space in a heritage-listed Edwardian Neo Classical style, century-old Ismail Building. The restoration, we hear, involved a lot of work and research. A team of in house architects from Spain and two local experts - Kirtida Unwalla and Mona Sanghvi - led it. The result is a structure that maintains its past glory, be it through the columns and balustrades of green basalt and limestone between the balconies, the exposed bricks on the inside and the moulding on the windows and doors. We hear the store is also eco-efficient. As they say, when shopping, it's best to do it in style.

Something fishy in BKC

A few years ago, Bandra-Kurla Complex may not have featured on a foodie's map of Mumbai but today, it's giving competition to saturated foodscapes (read: Kamala Mills and Bandra West) with a melee of pubs, QSRs, bakeries and restaurants that have names like Hemant Oberoi and Atul Kochhar attached to them. The newest addition is Fish N Bait that launches by mid-May. It's a venture by NT Poojari, the restaurateur behind Shiv Sagar and a partner at Mahesh Lunch Home. While its décor, complete with wall art illustrations, pays homage to fisherfolk, the menu stars coastal delights like Mediterranean Lobster, Shoho Pan Fish, Chingree Boda and Lal Tukda Rassa.



Pic/Bipin Kokate

Amit Chaudhuri and friendship

An ode to friendship in the city could probably summarise author Amit Chaudhuri latest book, Friend of My Youth. The Mumbai launch was yesterday and saw the writer in discussion with Anil Dharker, author and director of the Mumbai International Literary Festival (in pic). The duo discussed their memories of old Bombay, a theme that finds much space in the novel. The launch also saw a selection of images of Mumbai by photographer Fawzan Husain, from his book, Between Bombay and Mumbai: 25 Years in Pictures Through a Changing City. Chaudhuri's novel is another stellar addition to the Mumbai bookshelf of fame.

The Common Woman is born

Today, on World Cartoonist Day, legendary cartoonist late RK Laxman's company, RK IPR Management, celebrates the day by carrying forward the legacy of the icon. Laxman's character The Common Man is now in a new time and a new generation. So, he will become the New Common Man. The granddaughter of the Common Man, The Common Woman, will also be launching today. Usha Laxman, the director of the company told this diarist, "These characters will be making their debut on a few hoardings in the city.



A glimpse of the legacy of Laxman by cartoonist Vikas Sabnis

We plan to have full-fledged cartoons running in some publications with these new characters." Usha explains the inspiration behind The Common Woman, "She has grown up watching her grandfather who was empathetic, observant and vulnerable. She now steps in to voice her opinion and resolve issues, seek solutions for the betterment of the people. The new characters have been created by a team of cartoonists who have been mentored by Laxman." She adds, "The concept of the Common Woman had taken shape in RK Laxman's lifetime. Laxman's granddaughter Rimanika Laxman was keen to create a concept of a common woman, which she had discussed with her grandfather who had encouraged her to carry it forward." We say, Common Man, Common Woman and an uncommon, extraordinary legacy.