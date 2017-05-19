Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier



Pic/Sneha Kharabe

Sshhhh! Tiger's in the den

Actor Tiger Shroff shares a moment with the audience at a product launch at a Navi Mumbai mall yesterday.

Bond's birthday gift to readers

When one thinks of Ruskin Bond, they are instantly transported to a world of lovely stories that never fail to charm adults and children alike. It's time to delve deeper into these tales on his birthday today, as the author in his upcoming autobiography takes us on a journey to the root of all his works. The book, Lone Fox Dancing, set to release in June, documents his life from penning his first short story in New Delhi, moving to England, to finally coming back to India to produce the classic, The Room on the Roof, before settling down in the hills of Mussourie. True to his style, Bond writes with utmost wit and honesty.



Reema Lagoo with Aditi Mittal in the song they shot together in 2015

The actress who personified grace

Of all the tributes pouring in for Reema Lagoo, the one that warmed our hearts belonged to Aditi Mittal. Yesterday, the comedienne shared her experience of shooting a song with the veteran actress a couple of years ago. She recalled how during their first meeting at Lagoo's home, when the actress saw that Mittal was getting nervous, she sat her down and brought her some kokam juice. She burst into laughter when she heard the song, which was about a cool mother, who keeps tabs on her daughter's social media posts, said Mittal.

"On the day of the shoot, I was terrified of having a bona fide celebrity on the sets. I had heard/experienced so many horror stories about celebrities on set... The thing I forgot was that Ms Lagoo was not a celebrity, she was an artiste. She did take after take, and costume change one after another without any fuss. There was no demand for a fancy lunch, just chhaas and idli. And after the last shot, she came and thanked me and the director," she reminisced. "Whether she was being funny, angry, happy or sad, everything had grace. For someone of that stature to be so kind and unassuming taught me a lesson in humility," Mittal told this diarist.

A happy reunion in New York

They were last seen together on the set of a singing reality show earlier this year, where Shalmali Kholgade was one of the judges, and Ben Parag, a contestant. When the New York-based budding singer, who follows Kholgade on social media, realised recently from her Instagram posts that she was in the US, he messaged her asking if they could meet. Kholgade obliged and not just for this selfie. The two went for a Soul gig in the city, and the playback singer even joined Parag and his friends for a dinner later.

So, all that on-screen bonhomie of reality shows isn't just for the cameras, after all.

Clean bowled

Indian cricketers, despite their hectic schedules, never compromise on their looks. Till last season, many in the team sported a stubble till Ravindra Jadeja began a shaving spree. He found allies in all-rounder Hardik Pandya and opener Rohit Sharma. Many in the Mumbai Indians team followed suit. Recently, Zaheer Khan fell for the trend too. The retired speedster, who claimed 11 wickets in 10 outings this IPL, shaved off his rugged beard recently. "Is your fuzzy beard your nightmare? Well, why fear it when you can just break it?" he posted on social media while flaunting his clean look. Considering he announced his engagement to actress Sagarika Ghatge earlier this month, the fresh look before a new innings isn't a bad idea. We'll wait for the style gurus to pass judgment on this one.

Look who wants to drink our beer!

The current Indian craft beer favourite, Bira91, is making waves globally. It was recently selected for the Beer of the Month programme at the United Nations. This means that the craft beer - its White and Blonde variants - will be served at North Delegates Lounge, the in-house bar of the United Nation's headquarters in New York, all month. The lounge typically sees delegates, ambassadors, and guests across UN entities hobnob after hours. This seems like quite the honour because we hear it is the first imported beer to be selected. We hear that Bira 91's founder, Ankur Jain, will also lead a tasting and discussion on the brew later this month. Cheers to that!