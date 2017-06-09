Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier

Brett's got a song for them

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee strums his guitar for cancer-afflicted children at a centre in Cotton Green yesterday. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Sound of music in miniature avatar

As journalists congregated for Mumbai Press Club's RedInk Awards held on Wednesday, they were greeted by a special performance by the Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI).



But what made for quite a sight were these little musicians - some playing instruments as big as them - who cheered the scribes on with Classical tunes flowing out of their violins, cellos and flutes. Students of the NCPA Special Music Training Programme, they learn from the musicians of the SOI, and are given a platform to showcase their talent from time to time. Going by this performance, we can safely say they make the best of the opportunity.

The art in the Art Deco building

A walk conducted recently by a group of architecture-enthusiasts, Architails, captured Mumbai's Art Deco heritage through sketches and photos, as 40 students took creative inspiration from these structures. Kazim Zaveri's winning photo portrayed the iconic Shiv Shanti Bhavan at Churchgate in an interesting light, while the winning sketch by Abhijeet Nagi captured the unique elements of Rajjab Mahal, Shiv Shanti Bhavan and the Empress Court.



Twinkle Khanna and Dimple Kapadia

Beauty and the genes

She may have turned 60 yesterday, but that's just a number for the beautiful Dimple Kapadia. The actress brought in her special day in London, surrounded by loved ones. When daughter Twinkle shared this picture, we couldn't help but notice the gorgeous genes she has inherited. "Happy birthday to the most beautiful woman in the world inside out!" is how the author-columnist wished her mother, in characteristic style.

Poskem tales

Here's some news for those, like this diarist, who have been waiting for Wendell Rodricks' next book, titled Poskem: Goans In The Shadows. It is slated to release on July 12, with pre-orders already available. In this work of fiction, the Goa-based designer weaves a tale that trains the spotlight on the ugly tradition of Poskem, where young children would be "adopted" but made to work as servants. The narrative spans Portuguese Goa to the post-Liberation period. While the book includes illustrations by Mario Miranda, it also offers Goan recipes at the end of each chapter.

Politicking or social call?

Celebrities turning their attention to politics doesn't come off as a surprise these days. Amruta Fadnavis recently tweeted photographs with superstar Rajnikanth as they discussed social concerns and their possible solutions. With rumours of Rajnikanth planning to make a foray into politics with the BJP already doing the rounds, does this hint at a developing political association?