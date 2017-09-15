Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier



Karishma ShahaniâÂÂKhan, Ujjawal Dubey, Ragini Ahuja

British fashion council backs desi talent

After being on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list, Pune designer Karishma Shahani Khan has found appreciation in London, with the British Council of Fashion and IMG Reliance picking her to show at the ongoing London Fashion Week.

The initiative that's part of UK-India year of culture 2017, also backs IKAI's Ragini Ahuja and Ujjwal Dubey of Antar-Agni as they showcase their work before world media and buyers. Karishma's zero-waste aesthetic finds a voice in this range, powered by the Japanese appeal of Wabi-Sabi, a worldview centred on the acceptance of imperfection and transience.

Ragini speaks of the displacement of Kayans, a Tibeto-Burman ethnic minority, through geometric applique artwork. And Ujjwal's Spring/Summer 2018 womenswear selection takes a cue from men's tailoring. Here's looking at you three.



Pic/Shadab Khan

In step

Soon-to-debut actor and star kid Jhanvi Kapoor steps out of a dance class at a Bandra art space on Thursday.

A kul makeover for city cabs

Taxi Fabric, a design collective that turns taxi and auto seats to canvases for artists, is known for merging functionality with art and making it an inclusive platform for the general public.

The latest contemporary artist to join their roster is Sameer Kulavoor. Called City as Objects, Kulavoor's fabric features everyday objects such as hand juicers, drilling machines, table fans and vacuum cleaners.

According to the artist, who has also recently re-designed the packaging for an energy drink, the artwork is a tribute to the resilience of Mumbaikars. If you are keen on spotting one of Taxi Fabric's cabs, they usually ply in Lower Parel.

Tech chronicles

For someone who has been the CEO of Microsoft since 2014, little is known about Satya Nadella, especially when compared to his predecessors Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer. Now, read the story of the boy from Hyderabad who went on to lead some pivotal technological changes in the digital era in his book, Hit Refresh.

Launching later this month, the book, apart from tracing the journeys of Nadella and Microsoft, examines the need to hit refresh in an age of new technological advancements. But, we hear, the title is also about how the human quality of empathy will become more valuable than ever before.

One question at the museum

Recently, Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Vastu Sangrahalaya was part of a unique worldwide initiative called Ask-a-Curator Day. Select museums across the globe were part of this idea started by American museum studies expert Mar Dixon, where history buffs could direct a query to any curator on that given day.

CSMVS was India's first and only institution in this global initiative. Going by the responses on its Twitter handle, curators and educators at the museum were up against all kinds of questions from curious folk. Sample a few: Do you really have to "study" to be a curator? What are the top five things to see at CSMVS? What is the museum's oldest object? There were even requests for the museum to stay open at night! A novel way to open up the institution, we think.

The multitasking mompreneur

Last year, Deepshikha Deshmukh turned producer with Sarbjit, and went on to back subject-driven projects like the Irrfan Khan-starrer Madaari. Her film business acumen doesn't come as a surprise considering she is prolific producer Vashu Bhagnani's daughter. What's interesting is that this Deshmukh, married to the late Vilasrao Deshmukh's son Dhiraj, is also a mompreneur.

Having learnt botanical formulations, she is set to launch a skin nutrition product for kids and mothers, and her inspiration was her three-year-old son, Vansh. "When he was facing trouble with dry skin, we tried multiple options but nothing worked. So, I thought of creating organic skin care products, drawing influences from age-old remedies and advice from ancient literature," she told this diarist.