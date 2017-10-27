Gig audience shows its metal

Wednesday night saw a horde of people clad in black T-shirts gather at a Khar venue to catch Indo-American progressive band Skyharbor - a night that, as any metalhead would vouch for, promised to be nothing short of electrifying.



Skyharbor at AntiSocial

Opening for the mighty Harbor were Undying Inc, a death/extreme metal band that, with its massive breakdowns and lethal speed, set the level of energy on the dance floor to create a mosh pit - something that the groovy AntiSocial rarely witnesses. When they took over the proceedings, Skyharbor jumped right into it with one of their most popular (and our personal favourite) tracks, Evolution, and for the next 90 minutes, played to the audience's heart's content.

However, during one of their breakdowns, unwary first-time metal gig attendees were caught on the wrong foot when seasoned moshers brought the pit alive (momentarily) once again. A common complaint throughout the night, though, was that the sound on the vocals was too low to be heard properly.

This one's a portrait to remember

'He has photographed India for over 50 years. They call him the Father of Indian Photography, I call him my father,' goes the trailer of Raghu Rai, an Unframed Portrait, a film on the veteran photographer and photojournalist, made by his daughter Avani.

From endearing stories behind his photographs (there's one where the Dalai Lama beckons Rai at an event he was capturing and says, "I want to check your hair, how much hair..." as he lifts Rai's hat) to what goes on in Rai's mind when he shoots a frame, the 55-minute film promises to be a treat.

Interestingly, the man himself hasn't watched it yet, and is excited to attend a screening at The International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam in November.



Pic/Rane Ashish

Round the bend

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis seeks Lata Mangeshkar's blessings during an awards ceremony at Shanmukhananda Hall yesterday.

Time to start living clean

The second edition of The Ahimsa Fest, a fortnight-long event that promotes a healthy and ethical lifestyle, kicked off yesterday in the presence of Dr Will Tuttle (an American writer and a vegan) and Kuntal Joisher (the first vegan to climb Mount Everest).

Also present was cyclist Rohit Ingle, who will undertake an 18,000-km long ride across the country to raise awareness about animal cruelty. The events include yoga sessions, nutrition and fitness talks, and movie screenings about health, nutrition and animal welfare. The finale will have 50 stalls serving vegan fare.

How chef Kunal cooked it up in HK

Just one look at chef Kunal Kapur's social media feeds is enough to stoke our wanderlust. He is currently in Hong Kong, shooting for a web series in association with the country's tourism board to throw the spotlight on its best food, wine and local adventures.

While there, the chef will also be part of the celebrated Wine and Dine Festival. "Hong Kong offers a world of choices, from traditional dim sum to dai pai dongs [food stalls].

I would recommend a walk down Old Town Central and relish local delicacies at my favourites like Tai Cheong Bakery, Lan Fong Yuen and Yue Hing Dai Pai Dong," the chef shared. For vegetarians, he suggests the Ngong Ping Garden Restaurant.