Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier

To Nehra ji, with love

It wasn't just the victory lap for Ashish Nehra on his retirement on Wednesday, with skipper Kohli urging the crowd to keep the applause going, that showed his popularity among his team.

He had a loyal bunch of supporters off-field, too. Former teammates and buddies Zaheer Khan and Ajit Agarkar - with wife Fatima and son Raj - were at Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla stadium, cheering the lanky, pacer on.

The celebrations, we hear, then moved to a five-star venue in the capital, where they partied until dawn. Quite a way to bring in a new innings!



Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Killing it!

Actors Kirti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao fool around on the set of a reality show in Andheri, as judge Farah Khan looks on.

Do we smell a dry day?

This week, American ghouls and Ambarisha, a devotee of Lord Vishnu, were at loggerheads. Halloween coincided with Ekadashi. Which meant, no alcohol could be served. Designer Gaurav Gupta had little choice but to postpone the launch of his debut perfume, a unisex fragrance called Again.



Gaurav Gupta and Jahnvi Dameron Nandan

When it was launched the next day, he was dead serious when he said "come dressed in your dark forest fantasy". GC led the pack in a black shirt, Comme des Garçons detachable ruffle sleeves, a harness strapped over and a masquerade mask. The co-creator of the fragrance, Jahnvi Dameron Nandan, paid tribute to the defender of Gotham city with mini bats perched on her headband.

Amid Venetian masks and on-point '80s music, the venue hosted Bandra's familiar heroines Sophie Choudry and Dia Mirza, high-powered socialites Pinky Reddy and Nandita Mahtani and fashion people Narendra Kumar, Ujjwala Raut, Clint Fernandes and Nishka Lulla Mehra, along with AD and Sabina Singh, Fahad Samar and wife Simone, and the Surendranath family - proud parents Kailash and Aarti with daughter Kshiraja.

The perfect picture

Argentine painter, Pablo Ramirez Arnol, who gifted the city a mural on India's 71st Independence Day, will share some valuable lessons to St Xavier's College students next week. He will hold a multi-sensory workshop where 10 visually challenged children will use their other senses to create works of art, with 10 blindfolded students joining them in the endeavour.

The idea is to demonstrate how we don't need our eyes to paint a picture, since using aromatic paints and touching different textures might be all the inspiration that one needs. In fact, greats like Claude Monet and Edgar Degas, too, were visually impaired. But that didn't stop them from cementing their name in history. Kudos to Arnol for challenging myths about perceived shortcomings.

From Singapore to Sassoon Docks

As part of an ongoing street art project in the city, artists from Singapore will come to Mumbai in mid-November to add their special touch to locations in Dharavi and Sassoon Docks in Colaba.

While Sheryo & Yok are an artistic duo, who work across media, London-trained Tan Zi Xi is known for her commentary on social issues through her works. This global splash of colour is just what the city needs after monsoon greys.

What's cooking?

The idea of khichdi being made India's national dish clearly did not sit well with social media users. Never shy of cracking a joke on his Sindhi roots, stand-up comedian Atul Khatri tweeted, 'I will allow #Khichdi to be declared as the national dish of India only if roasted papad is declared the national snack of India'.

But such was the rage on Twitter that Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Union Minister for Food Processing, had to post that khichdi is just another entry to the World Food India event in Delhi and they plan to create a world record by cooking over 800kg of the dish. As things finally simmered down, chef Manu Chandra's tweet perfectly summed up the situation, 'Sigh, when khichdi gets you into a raita'.