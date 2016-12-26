Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

It’s lit fest time again

There’s another lit-fest in town. The Literary Society of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences in Deonar is holding the second edition of their festival, Syahi, on January 27 to 29.

The three-day festival will feature discussions on subjects like, whether mythology can illuminate science, growing up with literature among others and tentatively includes speakers like Rajeev Mehrotra, Scharada Dubey, Meghna Pant (in pic), Preeti Shenoy, Hindol Sengupta and Kaartikeya Bajpai.

The festival will also feature musical performances, poetry writing competitions, a workshop by Terrible Tiny Tales (TTT), extempore debates, street plays, a short story competition, a photography workshop, poetry slams and storytelling. We are looking forward to some fresh young writing to come off this one.

Midnight blessings for Malaika



Pic/Nimesh Dave

Malaika Arora Khan was spotted at the midnight mass at St Andrew’s School grounds in Bandra on Christmas eve. Actor Dino Morea (back, right) also attended the service.

In honour of the national anthem

Some called it ‘popcorn nationalism’ when the Supreme Court passed its interim order on playing the national anthem in cinema halls across India recently. For Mumbaikars, however, one would assume that the order makes no difference as the city has already been standing up for the anthem in theatres since as long as one can remember.

But one only needs to catch a show of the recently released Dangal to see the far-reaching impact of the court order. Over the weekend, when this diarist had settled in her seat at a Sion cinema hall after the anthem, there came a sequence in the film with an instrumental version of Jana Gana Mana.

A lady stood up immediately, and this created a ripple effect, where within seconds, almost everyone was standing at attention. And those who didn’t want to, had to because they couldn’t watch the movie!

The big Bollywood film tribute

After every few months of drivel, there comes along a Bollywood movie that shows some promise, and reaffirms our faith in the entertainment industry. And then there are the trend-setting films that create a successful formula for many more movies to follow.

Journalist and film critic Shubhra Gupta has picked 50 such defining movies from the past two decades for her upcoming book, 50 Films That Changed Bollywood, 1995-2015. The title includes films such Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Bandit Queen, Border, Dil Chahta Hai, Munnabhai MBBS, Omkara, Dev D, The Lunchbox and Queen, among others.

Way to go, Bopanna!

It’s perhaps a little late, but all in the right spirit nonetheless. Tennis player Rohan Bopanna received a letter of admiration from actor Salman Khan over the weekend, appreciating him for making the cut for the 2016 Olympics and doing the country proud.



Rohan Bopanna (Left) Salman Khan. Pic/AFP

“I know how much sweat and toil goes into preparing to compete at the highest level of sports in the world,” Khan wrote in the letter. Bopanna was delighted with the gesture, and humbly accepted it.

Sandy record for Santa Claus?

Here is a man who spreads cheer through sand. And what better way to do it than by creating more and bigger Santa Clauses every year?

Sand sculpture artist Sudarshan Pattnaik, who with some great or the other, enters the Limca Book of Records almost every year, is eyeing it again with a target of 1000 sand Santa Clauses on Puri beach in Odisha. We cheer for more Santas for the world.