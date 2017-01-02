Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

It ain’t that easy

Senior BJP leader Poonam Mahajan manages a smile as she manoeuvres a newly launched CNG bike at an event yesterday.



Pic/Shadab Khan

Also in the picture are state education minister (second right) Vinod Tawde and state petroleum minister (right) Dharmendra Pradhan.

Bird watching goes digital

Forget the names of birds you spot? Now, there’s help. The Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) and Accenture have developed a software, Internet of Birds (IoB), which identifies birds found in India. The cloud-based service uses image recognition and deep learning platform to quickly and accurately identify bird species from digital photos.

The best part: the IoB platform is available to anyone, anywhere, for free, using a crowd-sourcing approach. India is home to almost 12.5 per cent of the world’s avifauna, consisting of 1,300 species and the IoB can identify approximately 300 species, for now.

Tharoor gives us a history class

While we still squirm about the kind of comments cricketer Mohammed Shami got when he posted this lovely picture of him and his wife, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has given us an interesting historical take on the episode.

He recently wrote in an opinion piece about how even Mohammed Ali Jinnah had to rescue his wife Ruttie from some rather unpleasant comments when the couple attended a dinner party of the then Governor of Bombay, Lord Willingdon. Lady Willingdon showed her disapproval for Ruttie’s low-cut dress when she asked her if she was feeling cold in it.

“When Mrs Jinnah feels cold,” Jinnah told his hostess curtly, “she will say so herself.” Guess the way of shooting down trolls stays the same.

Vine-tage acts

The 10th edition of one of India’s most popular wine-themed festivals is leaving no stone unturned to make the event a memorable one, especially if you’re a music buff. The line-up will see the likes of Raghu Dixit Project, Dhruv Voyage, Nucleya, Loco & Jam, Indian Ocean, Jan Blomqvist With Band, Dubioza Kolektiv, Afro Celt Sound System, Priyanjana, Your Chin, Chhab, The Ska Vengers, Donn Bhat + Passenger Revelator and The Fanculos perform live at the scenic venue.



Raghu Dixit

There’s more. The festival’s organizers have announced a contest — Rise and Shine — that offers Indian artistes a chance to be a part of the already announced line-up. In order to participate, the bands must submit a video of their performance; the song needs to be an original between 60 to 180 seconds in length. The best part of this contest? Winners get free studio time at Mumbai’s Cotton Press Studio. Interested folk can look up the festival’s official website.

A hilly escape for Manish

While his 50th birthday bash last month was a glitzy affair, veteran fashion designer Manish Malhotra decided to spend New Year’s Eve away from all the shor sharaba, at an undisclosed resort in the Himalayas.

However, the escape wasn’t without the company of his friends, including actors Sophie Choudry, Freddy Daruwala and supermodels Candice Pinto and Deepti Gujral. He also uploaded a pic of “the last sunset of the year” that gave us major FOMO.

In search of another story

Amish Tripathi had announced in November 2016 that the sequel to his bestseller, Scion of Ikshvaku, would be out this year. And the research for the upcoming fictional mythological work took the popular author to Cambodia recently. Tripathi spent New Year’s Eve soaking in the architecture of the massive temple complex, Angkor Wat.

The Cambodian culture, as the author says, is a sister culture of India, and he was particularly impressed by an engraving in the temple that depicted the Cambodian version of the Ramayana. Well, that’s an interesting beginning to the New Year.