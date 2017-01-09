Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

A taste of his own medicine

Last week, Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi created a furore when he blamed women’s ‘half dresses’ for the mob molestation on New Year’s Eve in Bengaluru. He even went on to say that they shouldn’t celebrate after dark unless accompanied by male family members.

While celebrities and masses have taken to social media to slam his comments, an online news platform has come up with a unique way to condemn the politician, who has proven time and again just how misogynistic he is.

The platform has launched a webpage, Gift Abu A Burkha —when you click on Azmi’s caricature here, it gets clad in a burkha, accompanied by a sound akin to a tight slap. The portal states, “You’ve been an amazing ‘muft’ ka advisor. And just for that, we’ve decided to gift you some beautiful burkhas so that you can practise what you preach!”



Om Puri in a still from East is East

Om-ji’s words for all

Even Jaipur’s crisp wintry evenings couldn’t soothe this diarist’s jangled nerves. A deadline loomed large, and the dated office-loaned laptop wasn’t co-operating. Nor did the data card. This was 2011 — the pre-media centre days of the Jaipur Literature Festival at Diggi Palace.

It was 4 pm, and Nandita Puri’s book was to be released. Husband Om Puri was in attendance as the guest of honour. The Puris were hosted by the organisers at the venue. We had parked ourselves near a plug point to resuscitate the laptop without realising that it was also near a door that led upstairs to the guestrooms.

We heard footsteps behind us, followed by a polite request, “Please could you excuse us?” Pulling our face away from the laptop, we were surprised that the words came from the great actor. A bit star-struck, we shuffled to make way as the two walked towards the session in the main lawns.

An hour had passed. The session was done. But we weren’t. The Internet powers in the Pink City weren’t on our side. Once again, we heard the same familiar baritone; “Your deadlines never seem to end, clearly!” smiled Puri; “If you like books, don’t miss out on the festival,” he advised, giving us a sympathetic pat on the back as he made his way back upstairs. It made us smile on a crazy day.

Shiamak’s trip down memory lane

Even as a star kid debuts in a film almost every month, making us wonder how time flies, we received another reminder of it when Shiamak Davar posted a picture recently. The choreographer is seen here with Bhavin Shah, who danced as one of the kids in the Chak Dhoom Dhoom song in the movie, Dil To Pagal Hai.

A food industry professional now, Shah calls Davar his guru, who changed his life. We are sure memories of the film that revolved around a dance troupe are special for Davar too. It earned him several awards, including a National Award for best choreographer.

Hit the road, girl



Pic/Sameer Markande

Amrita Rao lends a hand to adjust the helmet worn by a woman biker participant at a rally held over the weekend in Thane.

Bigg Boss bags?

Amidst all the scheming and catfights one sees at the Bigg Boss house, who would have thought somebody was taking note of the finer details too? A local train vendor’s pitch caught this diarist’s attention recently, when he called these sling bags ‘Bigg Boss purses’.

It then dawned on us — for every word spoken at the reality show to be audible, contestants have to always wear a mic on themselves, whose little machine they carry in sling bags. Talk about popular culture finding its way to real life!

Pay service charge, please

While the service charge debate continues, here’s one restaurant that’s cashing in on it, much to our glee. The European resto-bar, Drop, which recently replaced Royalty at Bandra, is offering pints of beer only for service charge till Thursday.

For instance, if the pint costs `130, you only have to pay the 10 per cent service charge levied on it, which comes up to `13. Calls for a booze binge, doesn’t it?