Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier



Kalki Koechlin

Now, an Indo-Pak project for Kalki

One can trust Kalki Koechlin to take up assignments off the beaten track. The actress is now working on a film, Azmaish Trials Of Life, by Pakistani director Sabiha that will explore the religious, political and social fabric of India and Pakistan, looking beyond the obvious conflict. The film needs `20 lakh for post-production work and has been floated online for crowdfunding; something Kalki has been campaigning for. Go, support.

Keeping your year safe, secure and cheerful

The city’s list of holidays coincides with their list of days with the longest overtime. And even on regular days, there is enough cut out for them to keep the city that never sleeps safe. Mumbai Police thanks to the demographic make-up of the metropolis, its geography and ever-shrinking space encounters unique challenges every day.

In an effort to capture the various facets of policing in Mumbai, the city’s force has launched a calendar for 2017, which given last year’s memorable edition, has already become something to look forward to. We guess, it couldn’t have been better timed. Recently, an Argentinian tourist was all praise for the cops when they helped him recover his lost bag of valuables and important documents.

Here comes the sea-stopper

This idea got our attention. At the city’s upcoming fashion week, a ramp will be set up in the middle of the Arabian Sea. Surprised? Turns out the scheduled lung-opener of the event will see the likes of designer Monisha Jaising (in pic) showcase a new collection on an international luxury cruise ship that will then set sail to the Maldives.

The fashion week has earlier held offsite shows at venues like the Richardson & Cruddas mill compound, St Xavier’s College and Mehboob Studio. After an unsuccessful attempt to hold a show at the Bhau Daji Lad Museum, we are hoping this one’s a smooth sail.

Left, right and centre



Pic/Poonam Bathija

Something seems to have caught the attention of MNS president Raj Thackeray and cousin Jeetendra Thackeray (right), as TV actress Priya Wal and film actor Arjun Kapoor (right) have other things on their mind when they arrived at a street festival in Lokhandwala yesterda.

Kitchen knife’s mightier than sword

Highly talented people often have more than one skill to flaunt. Amitav Ghosh is no different. The well-known author has been cooking up a storm these days with gourmet dishes. His favourite ingredient for the season?

The nutritious moringa flowers. Ghosh recently whipped up two dishes with the ingredient — Moringa blossoms in a millet-flour (bajra) tart with tomatoes, onions and arugula (in pic), and the flowers sauteed in olive oil, with garlic and pine nuts. A writer who cooks. Delicious.

Chaddis and rants

Tushar Gandhi is upset. But happy too. After the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, replaced Mahatma Gandhi on the Khadi Udyog 2017 calendar, the great grandson of the Father of the Nation took to social media to express his displeasure. The outspoken Gandhi didn’t mince words when it came to taking on the Right, going ahead to calling them ‘PeeliChaddis,’ a direct reference to the RSS’ trademark khaki shorts that were phased out last year.

His tweets (The patronised & organised campaign to abuse Bapu by PeeliChaddis continues I am certain they will be rewarded; Whenever my timeline gets clogged with abuse from PeeliChaddis I am happy I am causing them heart burn) captured the imagination and the amusement of Twitteratti all weekend. We’re waiting to see if fans of the PeeliChaddi will retaliate. The cause of the humble fabric, we feel, seems to have got lost in all the noise.