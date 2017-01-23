Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

What irks Kunal

Friday was a difficult day for many Americans. A president taking over the reins of the country with a divided mandate that perhaps has no precedent in history has been a bitter pill to swallow.

As Donald Trump took the oath of presidency, peaceful protests and coordinated disruptions of the inauguration ceremony in Washington, DC, turned ugly. Angry mobs vandalised storefronts, bus stops and cars, and at the end of the day, six police officers had been injured in the capital city and 217 protesters arrested.

The nature of the protests didn’t go down well with many, and among them was Kunal Nayyar. “By looting, smashing and vandalising property, aren’t you the same as what you oppose? I am all for protests, but destruction is nonsense,” tweeted the actor. Since we are from a country where protests often get out of hand, we couldn’t agree more.

The new haute spot

T2 seems to be fast emerging as the new photo shoot platform for celebs, nudging them on to sport quirky and eye-catching wardrobes.



Pic/Datta Kumbhar

Seen here is singer Kanika Kapoor as she obliges photographers after landing in the city over the weekend, carrying a tote with a freaky bag charm.

Thalaiva’s got competition

If you are a Rajnikanth fan, you are going to enjoy this bit of trivia that his daughter shared recently. At the Jaipur Literature Festival to promote her new book, Aishwarya said she spent barely any time with the superstar while she was growing up because he was shooting a whopping seven films a year.

She shared that her motherwould tell them to enjoy whatever time they got with him. “It’s not just my dad. If I’m sitting here; it is all because of the superwoman at home — my mom.” The veteran’s wife, Latha Rajnikanth, is a singer and film producer.



Latha Rajnikanth with daughters Aishwarya (centre) and Soundarya

She is also founder of a Chennai-based school, The Ashram, and chairperson of her second daughter Soundarya Rajnikanth’s production company. It’s clear that behind every superman, there is a superwoman.

Chicken biryani on Mumbai’s mind

A leading online food delivery platform recently conducted a survey across six metros — Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Delhi, Kolkata and Hyderabad — to gauge their consumption patterns.

With most business emerging from the working hubs, Mumbai loves to order chicken biryani, roti, pav bhaji (no surprises), dal khichdi and butter naan for lunch.

Meanwhile, caramel custard, gulab jamun and jalebi are some of the top favourites to satiate sweet cravings. An interesting fact that cropped up is that the delivery giant’s loyal customers order as many as 30 times per month. Well, that proves that Mumbai lunches at its desk.

A fan of Mumbai’s hospitality

Performing at gorgeous locations and staying in some of the best hotels of the world is all in a day’s work for sarod player and composer Ayaan Ali Bangash.

But it seems like the khatirdari he received in Mumbai this time was special. He was here with brother Amaan and UK’s well-known orchestra Sinfonia Verdi to perform at the newly restored venue Royal Opera House, and stayed at a five-star whose service he cannot seem to get over. He posted a picture of a floral arrangement in the hotel’s lobby, calling the hotel a ‘pioneer of hospitality’. Come again, Ayaan.