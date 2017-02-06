Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

Because therapy needs trust

ICall, the counselling helpline of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, often receives requests from callers for therapist recommendations. Though the helpline has a database of counsellors on its website, in December last year, it started a broad-based initiative.

It laid down over 50 parameters in a shared document, asking online users to contribute to it based on their experience of seeing a therapist. Titled Mental Health Professionals We Can Trust, the document mentions several criteria including the professional qualifications of the counsellors, their area of specialisation, approach, if their clinic is diversity-friendly among others.

“Recommending a counsellor is often not as simple as recommending a cardiologist because therapy is so personal. Other forms of medicine are becoming egalitarian, it’s time mental health followed suit,” says Paras Sharma, programme coordinator, ICall. The helpline launched an updated version of the list recently with names from eight Indian states. The document is open to contribution at icallhelpline.org

Breaking bread with the student

Masterchef Australia judge Gary Mehigan posted a picture on Instagram over the weekend, marking his visit to Season 1 runner-up Poh Ling Yeow's restaurant, Jamface, in Adelaide.



(From left) Matt Preston, Shannon Bennett, Gary Mehigan, Poh Ling Yeow

He was accompanied by fellow judge Matt Preston and celebrity chef Shannon Bennett, who makes recurring appearances on the show. Mehigan wrote, “What a brilliant breakfast we’ve just had...” saying he was proud of the Malaysian-born Yeow, who has gone places since the show. Good to see the show’s characteristic bonhomie off-screen, too.

In support of a cause

It was World Cancer Day on Saturday, and sufferers of the life-threatening disease saw support coming in from all quarters. While former Member of Parliament from North Central Mumbai, Priya Dutt, donated her hair for the cause, cricketer Rohit Sharma put up a video urging people to get themselves checked regularly.



Rohit Sharma and Priya Dutt

There were fans praising actress Lisa Ray for her brave fight against the disease, while Yogi and mystic Sadhguru called for a deeper exploration of cancer, which he likened to unknowingly touching a self-destruct button. More power to the cause, we say.

The roast’s on you!

What seemed to be serious news about the Rajasthan State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission asking a doctor to compensate a man for wrongly treating him for HIV without confirming the disease, turned into a series of jokes for twitterati. For reasons unknown, a television channel who reported the incident on the social platform chose to use a representative image of stand-up comic Tanmay Bhat doing a face palm, to go with the story.



Tanmay Bhat

While his hands cover his face making it difficult to recognise him, Bhat spotted the photo and tweeted to the channel, “That looks like me.” The channel had earlier used the picture in an article about a parody by Bhat’s comedy group. While a fan suggested he sue the channel, Bhat was forgiving and said he thought it was a genuine error.



Pic/Satej Shinde

Mannequin challenge

Glamour can be bizarre. For a show over the weekend at the ongoing fashion week at BKC, models were asked to ditch the regular ramp walk and act like mannequins. The format allowed attendees to walk up to the models to take a closer look at the jewellery they were sporting.

The grass and the class

Suhail M, clerk of the course to give him his proper title at Mahalaxmi, is one relieved man now that the Derby is done and dusted with, much like the club officials for whom it’s mission accomplished. “The 10-12 day rest to the track prior to the Derby, gives us enough time to look after it, water it. The rising temperatures post January also means that the dew factor is absent,” shares Suhail (in pic).

He adds that foreigners are surprised when told that the Mumbai race track hosts three racing days on average in a week, during the season. The clerk of the course says, “Centres in Japan, (the country has 29 race tracks) for instance, hold one racing day in one month.” Racing enthusiasts will find it interesting that the grass at Mahalaxmi is known as Cynodon dactylon; a fast-growing and tough variety.