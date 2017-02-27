Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier



Canine to 5 Job

Actor Arjun Kapoor was greeted by this sleepy fellow as he stepped out of a studio in Goregaon after wrapping up an ad shoot. Pic/Satej Shinde



Swara speaks for society

Swara Bhaskar

Swara Bhaskar, an actress who balances her career between indie and popular cinema, is also a voice that regularly speaks for social causes. She was one of the first from the industry to condemn police action against the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) who protested against the arrest of Kanhaiya Kumar, the president of the student's union at JNU.

Recently, she expressed her solidarity with those who are staging a protest march in Nagpur, against the dogmatism of the Sangh Parivar. She wrote on Twitter: 'More power to you ladies and gents!! In solidarity!! #WomenRiseAgainst-Sanghwad Chalo Nagpur on March 10.'

Ace architect hosts engineer

Pics/Suresh Karkera

Ace architect Jimmy Mistry hosted a party on the eve of fellow Parsi and former India wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer's 79th birthday at Mistry's Dadar (East) abode.

Here, Karsan Ghavri (above; left to right), is seen with Mistry, Engineer and former India cricket captain Dilip Vengsarkar. Also in attendance were composer Anu Malik's daughters (left) Anmol and Ada flanking Mistry's daughter Pearl.



Going green in Goa

Rob Phillips conducts a session

The tiny state of Goa is slowly emerging as a conducive venue for interesting-themed festivals. The latest one, which ended yesterday, was the green learning and living festival, See Sharp Fest.

The three-day festival was held at Ashvem beach. There were sessions on celebrating sustainability the 'Indian' way; composting, to water harvesting and growing organic food by TV host Bharat Arora; benefits of raw foods by nutritionist and raw food coach Rob Phillips; dyeing organic cloth; sustainable décor and even one on 100 ways to tie a dhoti. Another reminder that there's more to Goa than just the drinking and dancing.The tiny state of Goa is slowly emerging as a conducive venue for interesting-themed festivals.

Act local, shoot global



Imtiaz Ali

Although 'Make in India' is the patriotic dictum, Bollywood directors Imtiaz Ali (Tamasha) and Vikas Bahl (Queen), who ventured to shoot their movies abroad are earning accolades.

Ali, who was honoured with a trophy by the desi India International Film Tourism Conclave for his 'Impact Contribution to Film Tourism', was greeted with a standing ovation by top consular diplomats and delegates of over 20 foreign countries at a classy city event. "My next untitled movie has Shah Rukh Khan playing a tourist guide, and is shot across Europe. Since my off-screen passion is travelling and connecting with diverse cultures, it's stirring business with pleasure," shared Ali.

Mobile greenery

Pic/Shirley Khaitan

When the city doesn't offer too many green spaces, how about carrying a piece of greenery on the go? Our reader spotted this auto rickshaw in Khar (W), attached with a bracket, perfect for holding two potted beauties. Fitted with a fire extinguisher, the vehicle also seems like a safe ride.