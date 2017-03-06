Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier



Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Game of thrones

After much political seesaw, and the BJP stepping aside from fielding a candidate for the top municipal job, Mumbai looks set for a new mayor. Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut announced that it will field Vishwanath Mahadeshwar (left) for the post, while Hemangi Worlikar (right) is likely to be deputy mayor. The two met with outgoing mayor Snehal Ambekar (centre) at the BMC headquarters.

Food shayari, really?

Last weekend witnessed an evening of food and shayari, and then some food shayari as chef Saransh Goila teamed up with actor-director Piyush Mishra on the stage of an event organised by a city catering college. While we are not sure how much Mishra enjoyed the jugalbandi, the enterprising chef seemed mighty thrilled with this new culinary mashup.

Tharoor takes on the British Empire

It’s one thing to write about our colonial rulers and their legacy but another to take on the topic on their turf. So, when MP and author Shashi Tharoor was recently interviewed by UK’s Channel 4 about his book, Inglorious Empire, it was an engaging session.

He didn’t mince words about the atrocities: “There is so much historic amnesia about what the (British) Empire really entailed,” and spoke of how the colonies were exploited to benefit the Industrial Revolution. Tharoor also raised the issue of how history in British schools never spoke of the fallout of their rule over India. Now, that’s what we call a crash course in history.

Where’s Rani?

Confectioner Aadore Sayani, whose Fort store Sleight of Hand is popular for its stellar brownies, is on the lookout for her canine friend. Rani, an adorable stray who lives near Oval Maidan and is looked after by Sayani, went missing on February 26.

“I was away on that day; in the evening when someone went to feed her, they couldn’t find her,” says Sayani. She has visited nearby NGOs and hospitals including BSPCA in Parel in her search. “We’ve even asked a few animal communicators to help us.

One of them said she is around and will soon come back to us,” says Sayani. Rani is about 10 years old, sports a red collar with Sayani’s name and number, and walks with a slight limp. If you spot her, call on 9820038369.



Junior manoos

Fresh from his big Oscar moment, Kalina boy Sunny ‘Lion’ Pawar is sandwiched between Raj Thackeray and Bal Nandgaonkar of MNS when he dropped by with his grandfather (extreme right) for a visit on Saturday.

Good cop, good dacoit

The water of Chambal River is to be blamed for its prolific production of dacoits, according to Ramesh Singh Sikarwar. The dacoit-turned-farmer was speaking at an event to launch a new web show Dinner with The Cops at a restobar in Khar, close on the heels of their hit series Dinner with the Dons.



Ramesh Singh Sikarwar (leader of former Sikarwar gang in Chambal valley) and Prabhu Singh make a grand entry

It seemed to make sense that Ashok Singh Bhadoriya, a celebrated encounter cop from Gwalior, and Sikarwar along with his man Friday, Prabhu Singh - Samba to his Gabbar, so to speak - shared space at the basement level of the restobar since the show is a shade darker.



Cyrus Oshidar, Avijit Pathak, Dr VC the host of the show, Ashok Singh Bhadoriya’s son Satyamev Bhadoriya, and Ashok Singh Bhadoriya at the event. pics/satej shinde, 1o1india.com

Sikarwar who left his home in Chambal for the first time ever, sipped a coffee that he made extra sweet, and admitted to feeling empty-handed without his gun. The event included a screening of the episodes with Bhadoriya and Sikarwar. Even before they stepped on stage together, both men shared a knowing smile and a few laughs when the cop on-screen explained the desi names of his favourite dishes.

The highlight of the event was seeing both men apparently on opposite ends of the law agree on how the dacoits of yore were better than today’s bandits. Almost like indulgent elders agreeing on the hopelessness of “iss zamaane ke bache.” Wonder if Gabbar and Thakur would approve!