Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier



Pic/Bipin Kokate

The pooch wants a smooch

A pedigree pooch tries to lick young politician Aditya Thackeray at a dog show in Colaba over the weekend as show organiser Farzana Contractor looks on.

'Nuff with the bro code

It may have been brushed under the carpet earlier but the sexual harassment allegations against Arunabh Kumar of TVF has brought to light the 'brohood' or 'dude-bro' culture that exists in the stand-up comedy space. It was highlighted by none other than two popular stand-up comics - Aditi Mittal and Radhika Vaz. In the wake of the incident, Mittal had posted a barrage of tweets condemning the silence from the comedy community. Meanwhile, Vaz had tweeted, 'What Tarun Tejpal did for the old man ponytail, Arunabh Kumar has done for the hipster beard'.

This is something Vaz reiterated on a digital media platform recently, while also revealing that organisers' excuse for not featuring women stand-up comedians in "so-called comedy festivals" as the lack of women in comedy of a "certain level" was something that she believes isn't true.

The kitchen tour?

It's interesting how being in a neighbourhood where even the slightest slip in the food or service can eventually make way for a new restaurant, ups the dining experience. At a Bandra restaurant popular for its all-day buffets that this diarist visited recently, the personal touch from the servers and chefs was more than apparent. While we were repeatedly asked if the taste and the spice levels were all right, the main course chef urged us to not wrap up our meal with just the starters (as most patrons there do) and sample his fare, too. At the end of the meal, a server even offered to take us on a tour of the restaurant's kitchen - something that's usually off limits for non-staffers. While we gave the offer a miss, we'd like to believe it's the hygiene standards they weren't scared to show off.

Win-win?

Dad's the way

Once sportsmen start playing at a competitive level, they, at times, have to spend more time with their coach than even with family members. So, it was heartwarming to watch Dr Vece Paes play the role of a coach to son Leander on the court, even if it was for a few moments. The former hockey player was recently seen giving Leander some practice as he repeatedly threw a tennis ball at him, while Leander ran across the court to catch it. It was a precious few moments for Leander, who called his father his mentor, father, best friend, biggest critique, confidant and pillar of strength.

Author Baazi

While Anuja Chauhan's father served in the Indian Army, the best-selling author's fifth book, Baaz is set in the world of the Indian Air Force. Interestingly, the quirky queen of masala pop literature is back with her earlier publisher Harper Collins, after a brief departure to Westland for one book (The House that BJ Built, 2015). Set for an April release, the book's male character is a Jat service man, Shaanu, aka Baaz, aka Flight Lieutenant Ishaan Faujdaar. Known from her strong, lovable male characters, she's gone ahead to admit that the Flying Jat boy is her favourite so far. We'll wait to see if this one flies off the shelves.

Pots, pans and a spicy Indian feast

Those who follow Masterchef Australia would perhaps know that judge George Calombaris can't always fully appreciate Indian cuisine, thanks to his low tolerance for spice. Interestingly, over the weekend, fellow judge Gary Mehigan made use of Calombaris's gift - a new set of pots and pans - to whip up some delicious-looking Indian dishes.

In Mehigan's Instagram post, we spotted what looked like a meat curry, and also a perfectly square paratha. Now, we wonder whether Calombaris was invited to tuck into this feast.