Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier



Pic/Nimesh Dave

Will that be fifer?

Brett Lee steps out of a shoot along with Viv Richards (background) at a studio in Goregaon last evening.



(From left) Nikhil Chinapa, Rannvijay Singha, Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula

The four cool musketeers

For a reality road show that's equal parts adventure and style, there perhaps couldn't have been a better mix of judges. While Nikhil Chinapa and Rannvijay Singha share the perfect chemistry, Prince Narula has risen through the ranks in the cut-throat scene of reality shows, which he entered as a contestant. Ever the fashionista, Neha Dhupia keeps up the style quotient. The four were recently spotted in Orchha, Madhya Pradesh, having fun on the first day of the show.

Kunal's scrumptious London sojourn

The April heat has started getting to Mumbai's famous denizens, who are already leaving the sultry metro for cooler destinations. Among them is Kunal Vijayakar who took a flight to London last week. The foodie and funnyman is making the best of his time there by ticking delish things off his bucket list.

While he posted this picture with a glass of 'crisp gin and tonic' at a famous Soho pub, he has been digging into some serious Peruvian fare at chef Sanjay Dwivedi's Coya. With offerings like Prawn Mussel Scallop Ceviche, Black Cod Risotto and Crab Salad (in pic) in a city known for its fish and chips, London surely seems to have left its not-so-exciting food scene far behind.

Speaking for Aligarh

With Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Manoj Vajpayee as worthy competitors, not many on social media approved of Akshay Kumar's win in the Best Actor category at the National Awards that were announced last week. Obviously, the films that trouble the censor board are less likely to receive national awards, yet the audience's faith remains unshakable. In a recent tweet to Hansal Mehta (director of Aligarh), an Indian journalist admiringly said, "Please continue to make the cinema you believe in. Because some day, a flamboyant Rustom will walk the lanes of Aligarh, and realise the wrong we are doing, the stories we have missed and the lives we have shied away from celebrating." We can only hope that 'some day' is some day soon.



Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

A visual treat for Mumbai's history buffs

Prints of a child avatar of Krishna on a gripe water advertisement and motifs of deities on cigarette packs are all part of an exhibition on popular Indian imagery of the 19th and 20th centuries that was inaugurated over the weekend at Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum. The latest issue of Marg, on the related theme, The Story of Early Indian Advertising, was also launched at the preview. Delhi-based Dr Jyotindra Jain, who specialises in the field and has curated the exhibition, was in town for the launch.

Tisca, the Bombaywaali

If the current feminism wave has you hooked, you might want to check out Bombaywaali - a series of conversations that celebrate women who contribute intellectually, philosophically, financially and spiritually to the city. Started by a video story-telling platform, previous sessions have included Shobhaa De, Zia Mody and Sangita Jindal. The next edition, scheduled for later this month, will feature actress Tisca Chopra, who will be joined by author Kiran Manral in conversation. Chopra recently turned producer with the short thriller film, Chutney, which was well received. She has also been praised for her role in the Pulitzer award-winning play, Dinner with Friends. We can't wait to see her take on feminism.