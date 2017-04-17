Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier



Pic/Shadab Khan

Spot the star

Fans didn't miss the opportunity to take selfies with Arjun Kapoor when the actor was spotted outside a Bandra fine-dine. A little after the hullabaloo was over, our photographer saw the actor buy a pack of tissues from a young street vendor. Barely a minute later, Kapoor returned to give the tissues back to the girl, but not before tipping her generously with a crisp Rs 2,000-note.

When Farah met the Dangal family

In a country plagued by unimaginable gender disparities, what's perhaps important is to not only recognise women achievers but also men who support gender parity. At the launch of a gender parity index by FICCI's Ladies Organisation over the weekend, filmmaker Farah Khan and designer Anita Dongre among others were conferred with the ICON award, while Mahavir Singh Phogat, who inspired his daughters to become top-notch wrestlers, received the award for gender parity.

Kasauli on song

In the lap of hills, music found a new meaning last weekend. The sixth edition of Kasauli Rhythm and Blues Festival started on a high with performances by Neeraj Arya's Kabir Cafe, Jonita Gandhi, Kamakshi Khanna Collective and the legendary Usha Uthup. Being one of the popular music festivals due to its location, it is slowly developing a cult following among listeners. Kabir Café presented their rendition of Kabir's mystic verses, Gandhi followed it up with Bollywood numbers while Kamakshi Khanna (in pic) promoted songs from her debut album, Cakewalk. "The festival has an amazing energy combined with the beauty of the hills. Art is a powerful way to spread any message," says Khanna.



(From left) Shabana Azmi, Shyam Benegal, Smita Patil

AâÂÂrare red carpet moment

Veteran actress and social activist Shabana Azmi is known to be one of the pillars of parallel cinema, especially in its early days when many mainstream actors shied away from taking the alternative route. In a recent tweet, the actress posted a throwback photo of hers from 1976 while in Cannes for her critically acclaimed film, Nishant. The actress, who attended the film festival in France with Shyam Benegal and Smita Patil, is dressed modestly unlike Cannes attendees of today. "The simplicity of it all. Film was important not the clothes!" said Azmi. Those were the days, clearly.

Poonam's deja vu

With surprisingly good results in the recent local body polls in Odisha, the BJP decided to move its national executive meeting from Lucknow to Bhubaneswar to mark its presence in the eastern state. Held over the weekend, the meeting brought back some childhood memories for politician and youth leader Poonam Mahajan. Her first visit to the beautiful capital city was also for the party's national meeting, back in 1992. Against the backdrop of one of Odisha's many intricately carved temples, she is seen here with her father, the late Pramod Mahajan. mother Rekha and brother Rahul.

Bimbli tales with Chef Thomas

When it comes to seasonal produce, trust Thomas Zacharias to know his ponkh and mogri well. The chef recently shared some childhood nostalgia for the super sour summer fruit bimbli, which he said, would often make its way to his grandma's 'amazing' fish curry.

Given Zacharias' love for seasonal ingredients and their innovative use in his restaurant's menu, we won't be surprised if we order a starter there and along comes a bimbli guacamole!