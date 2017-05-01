Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier



Pic/Sameer Markande

Hey! wait for me

Kajol's reaction is priceless as she steps out of a restaurant in Bandra yesterday.



A parkour artiste attempts a stunt on Carter Road Promenade. Pic/Shadab Khan

Defying gravity on Carter Road

On Saturday morning, if you had walked past the Carter Road promenade, you would have been witness to a bunch of people doing incredible flips and jumps that seemed to come straight out of an action film. However, these were practitioners of parkour, who had gathered at the spot to celebrate We Jump The World Day. "Around 40 people attended the event, with some people coming from as far as Pune. There were also a few newbies," said Cyrus Khan, co-founder of Mumbai Parkour, which organised the event.

Rahman, again

Virtual Reality (VR) is the new game changer in Hollywood. The sensation of real images and sound is drawing more viewers with time. Known for experiments, musical auteur AR Rahman is set to complete his first stint as director of Le Musk, a VR film based on smell (as the name suggests). He recently unveiled the poster of the anticipated narrative. It features French actress Nora Arnezeder, who looks stunning in a red outfit. A London-based firm is developing the audio-visuals, we're told. We can't wait to hear what's next from the Maestro of Madras.



Naresh Nayak with his mother Shanteri, owners of Cafe Mysore in Matunga

Something old, something new

Recently Tasting Table, a leading American digital media company that reviews food and drinks around the world decided to do a bit of Mumbai scouting. The site listed six best restaurants to eat in Mumbai, and unlike many other curated lists that blindly follow a skewed, dated list, it was heart-warming to see Café Mysore and Gupta Bhelpuri Centre rub shoulders with The Table and The Bombay Canteen. After a long time, a representative list that the firangs got right.



Farhan Azmi and Ayesha Takia

Tea talks with Takia

News is actress-restaurateur Ayesha Takia Azmi and husband Abu Farhan Azmi have invested in The Good Life Co., a luxury tea start-up co-founded by Bhuman Dani and Shariq Ashraf, six months back. Offering nearly 300 exotic blends under development, the company sources its whites, greens and Oolongs from plantations in China, Japan and Sri Lanka, which are then infused with ingredients like barberries from Iran and mallow petals from Western Europe.



Pearl of the Caribbean

Sound business acumen aside - considering the tea culture booming in the city, and we're not talking of cuttings here - we also believe it's Takia's love for tea that may have led to this decision. Why, just in February, she admitted to mid-day that after turning vegan in 2011, the one thing she missed the most was the morning ritual of having the milky, masala chai. Now, she has plenty of other organic options to try from.

Hot on the Mendicot trail

Followers of this page will remember that we ran a piece saying the city seemed riddled by graffiti that displayed the word 'poker' across walls from SoBo to the suburbs, Now, this diarist has noticed another kind of graffiti everywhere. In Hindi it translates into, 'Bachna hai toh mere dost aao khele mendicot', which translates to, 'If you want be saved, my friend, you play mendicot.' We spotted it at Shivaji Park, near the telephone exchange and on the park walls. It is also prominently sprayed in Bandra East along the Western Express Highway (WEH). A quick search on Google revealed that Mendicot, (pronounced men-dee-coat) is a popular Indian card game. It is similar to Dehla Pakad, a game played in North India. Well, first it was poker and now, mendicot. This aerosol can sprayer (we cannot call him an artist as there's nothing artistic about it), seems keen to turn this city into a card playing paradise. Ready to shuffle the deck?