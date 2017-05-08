Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier



Priyanka Chopra

PeeCee gets emotional

Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra has been in the spotlight for her Hollywood debut Baywatch, and recently, her fashion statement at the Met Gala. After the Delhi gang rape verdict last week, she shared an emotional note on Twitter.

"Today justice finally prevailed. That we, as a modern 21st century society, allow such heinous things to happen to our women never ceases to trouble me. Unfortunately the past can never be undone. So, we move on and make a promise to ourselves... when an entire country is unified in wanting something, action is taken," she wrote.

In the human rights vs women rights debate, we know where PeeCee stands.



Pretty woman, walking down the street

An onlooker gives Mrs Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, a second look as she walks a street of Bandra on Saturday.

The M word

Last week, Agents Of Ishq, a multimedia project on love, sex and desire, conducted a survey with 100 women on a topic that's almost always never spoken of - female masturbation. The questions ranged from the frequency to the amount of time ladies take to orgasm, what women masturbate to, the things they use and situations when they were caught in the act.

The responses revealed some interesting habits and preferences. For instance, 80 per cent women said they watch porn to get turned on. While 14 per cent play it safe with fingers, others use hand showers, bottles, pillows, even vegetables. Here's to more data that helps women get comfortable with themselves.

How three wheels turned into four

Back in March, a Twitter user shared an image of an autorickshaw that had been remodelled to look like the model of a popular Indian car brand.



Sunil with his auto and the new vehicle; Anand Mahindra. Pic/Anand Mahindra on Twitter

The executive chairman of the company, Anand Mahindra, responded to the tweet, asking to be put in touch with the driver, saying he wanted to buy the auto for their museum. A few days ago, an elated Mahindra shared a photo showing the auto driver, Sunil, beside his vehicle, and with a new four-wheeler that the company gifted to him in exchange.

Sweet gesture, don't you think? Now, other users have joined the bandwagon, sending Mahindra 'sightings' of similar cars from across the world.

The Quran for children everywhere

How could a djinn and a cat be friends? Acclaimed author Anita Nair attempts to answer this question in her latest children's book. Muezza and Baby Jaan is the story of two wanderers, a djinn in the form of a baby camel, and Prophet Muhammed's favourite cat, who find themselves fostering an unlikely friendship to survive the perils of the dunes.

We love that it is the cat, Muezza, spinning yarns about nuggets of Islamic lore such as the creation of Adam, the spite of Iblis the djinn-turned-angel, the gift of free will, and the 99 names of God. The book, says Nair, is for anyone who is curious to learn about the Quran aside from the teachings of a religion.

In the preface she writes, 'Let children everywhere - Hindu, Christian, Muslim, Jewish, Buddhist, Jain or otherwise - discover the stories from the Quran and delight in them and learn from them. Stories are, after all, stories; and no religion can stake claim to them'. Well said, Ms Nair.

Trump's encounter with the Bawas

What does Donald Trump have in common with the Parsis?âÂÂQuite a bit, if Abhijeet Kini is to be believed. The Mumbai-based comic artist is known for his works, Fan Boys and Angry Maushi, both of which are socio-political satire comics.

Now, he has tied up with SodabottleOpenerwala to create a weekly series, which will look at worldly state of affairs. "This series will focus on current affairs from the point of view of Rustom SodabottleOpenerwala and carry a fun Bawa touch," he says.

While he doesn't reveal much about the future of the comic strip, he does say that the focus will largely be news as viewed through the eyes of a Mumbaikar. Trump could use a little advice from this Bawa.