Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

The city's rising temperatures spare no one, not even beauty queen and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, spotted at the inauguration of an installation in Bandra yesterday. Pic/Sameer Markande

Feeling hot, hot, hot

Shobhaa De with Shubha Mudgal. Pic/Shobhaa De's Instagram Account

Algebra in a frame?

Author Shobhaa De is known for her refreshing candour, which can sometimes lands her in a soup (remember the overweight police constable incident?). Yesterday, she uploaded a photograph on Instagram with singer Shubha Mudgal, whom she met at an event at a luxe space in Gurgaon, with the caption 'Shubha+Shobhaa= Algebra'. While the duo share a good camaraderie, as is evident in the photo, we couldn't help chuckle at a fan who replied to her saying they were confused by her math.



Norrie Williamson

Measuring Mumbai

It is one more indication of India's growing stature on the international sports circuit, despite a disappointing showing at the Rio Olympics. Top sports coaches, wooed by the big bucks, are making their way to the country. Mumbai has gone one step ahead and invited ultra marathon athlete and coach Norrie Williamson (in pic) of South Africa. He will be conducting a course in Measurement & Training for Distance Running, organised by YouTooCanRun Sports Management, from May 12 to 14, at Bandra's MIG Club. What 'course measurers' do is calculate the exact distance so as to set the course for a long distance race, on the roads. Mumbaikars will recall London's Hugh Jones, former marathon runner who is now part of the Mumbai marathon calendar, who first measured the city's course and continues to innovate and supervise changes to it. Course measurement workshops are the 'newbies' making inroads into the city's sporting circuit. You've heard of mapping Mumbai? Now, we have measuring Mumbai.

Rajkumar Hirani and Rakesh Maria in conversation at the launch of Tanuja Chandra’s book in Bandra on Sunday. Pic/Sneha Kharabe

Tanuja Chandra. Pic/Sneha Kharabe

No funny bijnis, here

We are quite excited to read director Tanuja Chandra's book, Bijnis Woman, which was launched by filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani last weekend. The book, we hear, is filled with stories and anecdotes from North India that the filmmaker heard from her family while growing up. It is guaranteed to be a mix of fact, fiction and a bit of masala.

Band members cheer on the hotel staff during their performance



Hotel staff

Goan hospitality, ABBA style

Goa loves its music. So, when ABBA tribute band Waterloo came down from the UK to India's sunshine state for a concert, it was only obvious that they would receive a warm welcome. However, we don't think anyone expected this. The staff at the hotel in which the band members were staying put together a flash mob set to the tunes of who else but ABBA to welcome them. Although clearly amateurs, we loved how enthusiastic the dancers were, using poker chips and mops as props, flipping rotis in the air, juggling and generally having a good time. Talk about adorable gestures!

Saving our strays

Mumbai's soaring temperatures driving you crazy? Imagine the plight of strays on the street. #PledgeABowl is an initiative by crowdfunding platform Impact Guru that encourages citizens to help stray animals and birds get through these hot summer months. All you have to do is put a bowl/s of water outside your home, office, the footpaths in your area, gardens, your balcony or terrace. You don't have to be an animal lover, and this humble deed doesn't require much time, effort or money.