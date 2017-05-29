Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier



Pic/Yogen Shah

What's so funny, salman?

Something that Krushna Abhishek said seems to have got Salman Khan in splits at an event in Bandra fort, as an amused Sohail Khan looks on.

Weekend wisdom from Randeep

Looks like Randeep Hooda got all contemplative over the weekend. The actor, using social media platforms, had this to say to his fans: "If you are Muslim and suddenly start feeling unsafe in a country where you (have) lived for more than thousand years... If you are Hindu and suddenly start feeling that cows are being slaughtered everywhere...Stay away from social media. Don't watch news. Stay away from debates on religion..." Hooda ended the post by urging people to look at the diversity around them to realise they're living in one of the most inclusive countries in the world. We agree that a lot of propaganda gets passed off as news on social media. But from where, would the actor suggest, should people learn what's going on around them if they stop watching the news?

Bond at Malad's new haunt

At least that's what the team at The Bar Stock Exchange would like you to believe when you walk into their latest outlet (ninth in the city), themed on transport, at Link Road in Malad. The 6,000 sq ft space, including an al fresco area, boasts of cool cable cars as seating sections and a billing counter designed like a railway ticketing counter stenciled with all sorts of tickets, while a giant-size 3D wall mural features a train coming out of a tunnel. The vintage railway elements, we're told, have been inspired by the octogenarian author's stories on train journeys.

We're curious, however, to know if millennials, after a few drinks down, will actually imagine that the train might just crash into them. There's also a community table designed as a coal mine, where moving head-lit boogies run on the track, which are sure to stoke the imagination of the inquisitive Rusty in you. The menu remains a fusion mix as offered by chefs Kshama Prabhu and Gaurav Gidwani. We hear the next outlet of the hit pub chain will open in Dadar next month.

A new Egyptian story in the city

Khar is set to get some Egyptian-Mediterranean flavour this week. Pranzi Ristorante and Lounge is a new 'nova Resto-Lounge', that will launch this week. The brainchild of Aftab AK and Junaid AK, businessmen who specialise in import-export of fashion textiles, we hear the interiors will be a fusion of European and Mediterranean design styles. Pranzi will be divided into two parts — a dining section and a lounge decorated with pop art and graffiti. The Egyptian influence in the lounge will be reflected in their hookah selection, which will feature what they claim is the tallest hookah in the city. The food is largely Middle Eastern, with Spicy Lamb Gyros, Wild Mushroom Phyllo Wraps, Chicken Sheesh Taouk, and Lamb Turkish Adana Kebab.



Bhakti Deshpande in a still from the song, Kanjari

Women on song

Think of all-girl bands in India and Viva is the only name that comes to mind. Now, we don't just have a brand new girl band in the country, but arguably the first one of its kind too. With award-winning singer Kaushiki Chakraborty (vocals), Nandini Sundar (violin), Debbopriya Chatterjee (flute), Savani Talwalkar (tabla), Mahima Upadhyay (pakhawaj) and Bhakti Deshpande (Kathak), Sakhi is being hailed as the first Indian girl band of Indian Classical music and dance. The band released its first song, Kanjari, over the weekend, which celebrates the role women courtesans have played in nurturing Classical music and dance traditions in India. The group also celebrates the stories and avatars of Indian women, from Radha's unconditional love to Kali's fearlessness, through various performances.

Spot the real Suhel Seth

We've seen him in hilarious avatars of Mayawati, Lalu Prasad Yadav and even Rajnikant in his mock TV news show, but on occasions when he pulls off a Suhel Seth, he saves the look for later. Funnyman and foodie Kunal Vijayakar remembered that it was Seth's birthday over the weekend, and had a special wish for him along with this picture, "Happy Birthday my dear friend in advance! Before all the pretty ladies monopolise you!! @suhelseth Which ones you and which one's not ?" Now, that's one birthday wish to remember.