Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

Fitness expert Nawaz Modi Singhania flaunts her chunky ring at a jewellery awards show she judged over the weekend. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Leading the way

Take it from the leaders when they say that potential is only as useful as you make it to be. Nandan Nilekani, co-founder of Infosys, and the driver of the Aadhar revolution, recently shared the story of his journey - winding through career transitions, including contesting Lok Sabha elections - in an episode of Playing the Potential, a podcast series engaging top leaders. From talking about the importance of returns on one’s invested time and setting ambitious goals, Nilekani also shares several insights into how an independent upbringing in the small town of Dharwad and a socially conscious family shaped his philanthropic ventures like EkStep Foundation. "Most people are vastly underplaying their potential", he says as he signs off by talking about the power of trusting your vision.

Okay, so we’ll put it out there. We’re tired of the brouhaha over Brexit. Desis becoming experts overnight on topics in far, far away lands is becoming more the norm than exception. And Brexit is no different. Everybody has taken to social media to express their opinion, and take sides. Who needs the Beckhams or Sir Ian Botham? Our fave pick from this side who’ve decided to have some fun with the charade is writer Amish. He tweeted: Boy 1: Brexit will have serious implications on the UK Boy 2: Bro you live in Dombivali. Tuesday paani nahin aata hai. Uska tension le. Roti (and paani), kapda and makaan is more like it.

Ali Zain Khurazmi (left) and Piyush Deshmukh

Comic relief for Indo-Pak thriller

Every time India meets Pakistan on a cricket pitch, you can expect fireworks. But what happens when an Indian and Pakistani live under the same roof, that too, in another country? This forms the premise of a new light-hearted web series, Desi Dream, slated to release later this week on a YouTube channel titled, BKD Films. Directed by Cody Smart and produced by Kartikye Gupta, the show stars Piyush Deshmukh and Ali Zain Khurazmi. While Deshmukh is an Indian origin actor based in LA and trained at Stella Adler’s acting studio, Khurazmi became a household name in the neighbouring country after the success of TV series, Tere Pehlu Mein.



Shibani Dandekar at the launch

Sweet love

Actors often get rather active on social media close to the release of their film, considering that’s the platform for tapping into the young fan base. Rajkummar Rao is no different, but we liked how while getting the word out on his upcoming movie, he weaved in his love for bae and fellow actor Patralekhaa, too. "Name that one girl who could never be your behen and you tell everyone about her ki #BehenHogiTeri. Mine is @Patralekhaa9," he tweeted. With rumours about their break-up doing the rounds, we think this was a good way of putting them to rest.

Panel discussion of the indie kinds

Fancy yourself as a comic artist? This October a group of volunteers have decided to get together and provide a platform for up-and-coming comics to showcase their work. The independent and self-published comics’ event, tentatively scheduled for October 1, invites people to bring along copies of their comics – photocopied comics to professionally printed works, book a table and sell their work.

"This is the first time that such an event is happening for self-published comics. We hope to do it regularly and spread to other cities as well," said Bharat Murthy, graphic novelist and founder-editor of Comix India (CI). Earlier this year, Murthy had put out a call for submissions for the seventh volume of the self-published comics anthology series, which started in 2010 and is returning after a hiatus of five years.