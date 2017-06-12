Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

Farah's got me covered

Shilpa Shetty Kundra shares a laugh with Farah Khan on the set of a wellness television show over the weekend. Pic/Sayyed Aameer Abedi



Novel begins in Mumbai



Manu Joseph

Another Manu script on its way

Come September, fans of Manu Joseph's literary exploits can look forward to another title from the critically acclaimed writer. Titled, Miss Laila, Armed and Dangerous, the novel begins in Mumbai. According to early reports, the book sees Joseph take the reader through a labyrinth of social, political and economic undercurrents that are currently at play across the country. Satire, humour and tough reality checks can be expected to fire off from Joseph's pen. Laila, we can't wait.

Amy Jackson in the new PETA ad campaign

Amy bats for going veg

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is known to come up with radical campaigns. Its latest ad in India features actress Amy Jackson, wrapped in plastic and pierced through the belly with a butcher's hook. The ad is meant to encourage people to embrace vegetarianism, and is being released in time for World Meat Free Day today. Jackson, who's a vegetarian, says, "I've noticed a change in my body [after giving up meat]... So I feel a lot healthier, lighter, with a lot more energy." In the past, Lara Dutta, Shahid Kapoor, and Anil Kumble have teamed up with PETA to promote their campaigns.

Kunal Kapoor

Kunal gets poetic for a cause

It's not uncommon to see celebrities supporting a cause, but it is rare to come across something as compelling as what actor Kunal Kapoor did recently. He has appeared in a video reciting a poem at a session of poetry community, UnErase. The poem, Sold Bodies, recounts the plight of women trapped in the human trafficking industry and urges people to change their perception of them. "I feel very strongly about this cause," Kapoor said. His effort has been well received by his followers and celebrities including Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan and Ira Dubey.

Byculla's saintly mix-up

There's much to love about Byculla. The suburb is home to a wonderful mix of religious and cultural institutions — the Aga Khan Mausoleum, Magen David Synagogue, Bhau Daji Lad Museum and Byculla Zoo. So, it didn't surprise us when a realty group created a video that was a 'salute to Byculla, the cultural heart of Mumbai'. It followed a traveller discovering the wonders of Byculla as she captured them on her camera. There are sweeping shots of the markets, places of worship and schoolkids playing football outside St Mary's High School. While we enjoyed the video, we were baffled with their rechristening of Gloria Church to Saint Gloria Church. A case of poor research.



Subodh Gupta

Ideate, create, curate

A lot has changed in the art world since Mumbai Art Room (MAR) was founded in 2011. From a time when there were barely any training opportunities for emerging curators, India now offers a host of academic programmes and residencies to those who aim to produce their own exhibitions. But few platforms offer the scope to put this knowledge to practice. The trustees of MAR aim to bridge this gap with their new focus, where for the next two years, the organisation will transition into a curatorial lab for Indian and international emerging curators, so they can apply their research and practise to produce exhibitions rather than act as assistants to others. Helming the mentoring process is Mumbai-based producer Eve Lemesle, who takes over as managing director of MAR. Leading Indian artist Subodh Gupta (in pic) has designed limited edition ceramic plates especially for the Mumbai Art Room Fundraiser that will be held on September 20, 2017, to support this new turn of the organisation.