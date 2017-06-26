Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier



Pic/Datta Kumbhar

Surprise Visit

Malayalam star Mohanlal was spotted during a quiet, unpublicised visit to town. The actor was in the news recently after signing for India's most expensive movie yet - the Rs 1,000-crore adaptation of the Mahabharat told via the eyes of Bhim.

Salim-Anarkali fly to South Africa

With live singers, costumes by Manish Malhotra and gorgeous sets, Feroz Abbas Khan's Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical would put many Bollywood movies to shame. Currently being performed at the NCPA, we hear that the Broadway-style stage re-adaptation of K Asif's classic that narrates the love saga of Salim and Anarkali is set to travel to South Africa. "We are looking to go next year, though the exact dates will be decided soon.

It will be staged in Durban, Johannesburg and Cape Town," shared Khan (inset). When asked if any tweaks were in store, he replied, "It speaks the language of love, and like all immortal love stories, it will be understandable to a global audience. Additionally, a lot has been said and written about the Mughals and their reign. I think that creates curiosity, too. The play is a Broadway adaption, so it's better not to make any changes, but yes, we will include local talents."

Twinkle's love affair with Europe

We all love a holiday that doesn't come with the worry of getting over all too soon. Which is why Twinkle Khanna's latest vacation in Europe is making us go green with envy. While the author-columnist has already written about her recent adventures and misadventures in Paris, she was in Barcelona over the weekend, admiring architectural wonders by Gaudi. But, we trust Mrs Funnybones to do something different, and she didn't disappoint. With Spanish wine for company, Khanna, with her gorgeous mother Dimple, signed up for an art class. We'd love to see their works of art in Twinkle's next tweet, wouldn't we?

Will God make it a bestseller?

His books offer fascinating insight into the banking sector, and repeatedly top bestseller lists. Now Ravi Subramanian (in pic) is set to tread new terrain. In his latest book, In the Name of God, which releases today, the real-life banker will look into the goings-on at Padmanabhaswamy temple, the richest religious institution in the world. This landmark in Kerala will be the hub of intrigue and curious happenings around which Subramanian has woven his craft. When we asked the racy city-based storyteller if his Mumbai readers will find a connect, pat came the reply, "The plot has a serious Mumbai linkage. It is equally critical to the story. Readers will witness a battle for supremacy between the diamond bourse in Bandra Kurla Complex and Zaveri Bazaar." We smell a heady mix, and chases galore, where religion and money clash. Now, to pore over the real deal.

Tharoor bats for Mithali & Co.

That Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is a cricket buff who understands the nuances of the sport, surfaces from time to time through his comments. However, his recent tweet, where he applauded the Indian women's team for scoring runs at a faster rate at the ongoing Women's World Cup than their male counterparts has not gone down well with the latter's fans. While we agree that comparisons aren't the best form of flattery, it came as a good sign to learn that Tharoor's love for the game isn't limited to its popular definition in India. And with their win over England in the opener, we're sure this won't not be the last of social media games.

Behind every successful man...

She was an accomplished Bharatanatyam dancer, a disciple of the legendary Rukmini Devi Arundale of Kalakshetra. But, as is the case with the spouses of many famous personalities, Subhalakshmi Khan gave precedence to the career of the legend on the sarod over hers. It came as a warm touch then, when instead of the usual concert pictures, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan shared this photograph with her over the weekend. Married for over 40 years, the couple still looks very much in love. Sweet!