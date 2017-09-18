Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

Ice and desi spice

This will come as great news to the gourmand and the luxe traveller alike. Recently, travel company Q Experiences announced an Antarctica expedition with a luxury cruise.

This grand 11-day adventure will have 200 voyagers on board as they head to the icy waters of the White Continent in early December. Michelin chef Atul Kochhar has been roped in to curate the menu. The affable chef was in town last weekend to unveil a tasting menu for this journey. "The idea of cooking in such extreme places is challenging.

My team has tried to incorporate a combination of aspirational food and some real homestyle food. We want everyone to have a great time while in Antarctica, but still fulfil their desire to have a great Indian meal on the cruise journey," he said about the food on board what will be the first ship on polar waters to serve Indian food.



A day for the Dark Knight

DC Comics is asking you to channel your inner Dark Knight, as it presents Batman Day in association with Raasta this weekend. Dress up like characters from the iconic comic to get two free drinks. There will also be limited edition Batman issues that DC will release specially for the occasion, apart from Batman-themed drinks at the bar.



Plus, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Harley Quinn, the super-villain will get priority billing at the event. So take out your cape, put on your mask and get special props if you arrive at the venue in a Batmobile.

A stage salute for Norway

This year marks the 150th year of Norwegian writer Henrik Ibsen's play, Peer Gynt. The Indian adaptation of the play that is set in Kashmir, by actor-director Ila Arun, has received much appreciation since it debut. Saturday saw a special performance of the play as part of the opening ceremony of the fourth edition of Ibsen Festival.



Ann Ollestad, the new Consul General of Mumbai for the Royal Norwegian Embassy, lit the ceremonial lamp at the event that was held at G5A in Mahalaxmi. Also present was actor Anupam Kher, who was later spotted engaged in an engaging discussion with Arun and Ollestad.

Cooking for Judi

After feeding the likes of Barack Obama, PM Narendra Modi and cricketers, film stars and political bigwigs, celebrity chef Vikas Khanna added another name to the list - Dame Judi Dench. Last weekend, he took to Twitter to share the news, "How many times in life one gets chance to cook a bite for greatest actress of our times (sic)", posting a photograph of what looks like desserts-in-a-glass.

Khanna also got an opportunity to see the celebrated English actress' film, Victoria And Abdul. Based on a true story of friendship between Queen Victoria and Indian clerk Abdul Karim, played by Ali Fazal, it releases in India this week. The chef's opinion on the film: "brilliant".



Another khan steps out

A Moscow canvas

The seventh Moscow International Biennale of Contemporary Art commences tomorrow, and for the first time, the cultural festival will be held across four months. Joining 52 artists from 25 countries including Denmark, France, Germany, Indonesia, Iraq, Japan, the United Kingdom and USA are four names well-known in Indian art.



Rohini Devasher on site at Mt Aso Caldera, Japan, September 2014. Image courtesy of Rohini Devasher

Delhi-based duo Gauri Gill and Rajesh Vangad, and Hyderabad artist Siji Krishnan will be part of the main project of the biennale, Clouds âÂÂ Forests, which will be housed in the Russian capital's New Tretyakov Gallery. The project is based on the interesting premise that in times of crises, it is important to instigate new knowledge-sharing relationships in the world. The Indian work to feature at the biennale is Rohini Devasher's Spheres.

A video-and drawing-based site-specific installation, Devasher shot it at Mount Aso Caldera in Japan, and the installation brings together her interests in science and fiction.