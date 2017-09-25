Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

The million-dollar book

The Harry Potter legacy is only 20 years old, but it is already giving antiques some serious competition. A first edition copy of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone was recently sold in the US for a whopping $81,250 (or almost `53 lakh!). The copy is one of 500 first editions of the novel - the first in the seven-part series - published in 1997.

It had been kept intact by a UK-based collector. This news made us think of an upcoming auction in the city, which includes a signed copy of Mahatma Gandhi's The Story of My Experiments With Truth, and a signed copy of Nehru's autobiography. The difference? The Potter book does not carry author JKâÂÂRowling's autograph, setting a new world record for an unsigned work of fiction.

Three roars for Maharashtra

When it comes to tourism awards, Maharashtra tends to get overshadowed by other picturesque destinations like Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan or Goa.

But recognition finally came Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation's way, and a special one at that. At the India International Travel Mart Awards held in the city over the weekend, Maharashtra bagged the title for The Wildlife Destination of the Year.

The award comes in light of the scenic tiger reserve routes in the state including Moharli-Khatoda-Tadoba-Padharpouni-Navegaon, Kolara-Jamani Chowk-Waghai-Padharpouni, Jamani Chowk-Tadoba and Khutvanda-Khatoda-Tadoba via Jamumbodi, which have become hugely popular for their jungle safaris. Now, only if this award incentivises better protection of the big cats.



Pic/Sneha Kharabe

Hide and seek

We are wondering if the barely visible Geeta Kapoor is trying to choreograph Shilpa Shetty when she appeared at a press conference for their reality show over the weekend, with director Anurag Basu.

Chocolate binge in Chennai

While a number of artisanal chocolatiers have cropped up in Mumbai, Chennai, too, isn't far behind. L Nitin Chordia, India's first certified chocolate taster based in the Tamil Nadu capital has just launched his line of luxury chocolates incubated at a chocolate school he runs.

Handcrafted with cocoa beans of various origins, the bars comprise a variety of ingredients including masala chai, balsamic vinegar, lemongrass, basil, Himalayan pink rock salt and even single estate south Indian filter coffee.

Aizawl rocks Mumbai

Here's yet another reason why it's time the mainstream music industry took note of music from the Northeast. At a recently-concluded battle of the bands property by a German audio brand, Aizawl band Avora Records emerged as the winners.

The finalists (which included Mumbai band The Family Cheese) were chosen from 500 applicants from across the country, and were judged at a gig by musicians Raghu Dixit, Papon and Loy Mendonsa.

The band, which plays a mix of jazz, pop and indie rock, won prizes worth `20 lakh in addition to being named as the face for the brand for a year and bagged an endorsement deal for two years.

A Bedi good gesture

It's not uncommon to see the famous support worthy causes. But to see them involve their kids is rare. A pop-up curated by a group of city-based mompreneurs invited celebs to choose something from their child's closet for an auction, proceeds from which went to an NGO.

The event was attended by Mandira Bedi, Mira Rajput and Preeti Jhangiani among others. We particularly liked Bedi's pick. "This T-shirt with the stegasaurus was given to Vir [her son] by our dear friend Shantanu Moitra," she said, talking about her son's fondness for dinosaurs. A heartfelt contribution, it is.