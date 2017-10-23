The short that's in it for the long haul

When Bhargav Saikia set out to make his short film, The Black Cat, he made a wise decision of portraying the literary work of one stalwart through two stalwarts of acting.

The result? The Best Cinematography award and an Honourable Mention in Best Fantasy/Sci-fi category at the Asians On Film awards held in Los Angeles, among many others that have kept the film in news since its release.

Based on a short story by Ruskin Bond, the film features the late actor Tom Alter as the celebrated writer, and Shernaz Patel in the role of the mysterious Mrs Bellows. It was during one such screening at a film fest that Saikia got the news that The Black Cat was to become one of the last films Alter did.



Pic/Shadab Khan

Abhishek sir ki class

Actor and football fan Abhishek Bachchan interacts with the children of an NGO during a session held in Bandra over the weekend.

Tendulkar bats for YA

Almost three years after the release of Sachin Tendulkar's autobiography, Playing It My Way, it has now been adapted for children and young adults to help them relate better to the master blaster's life and times.



Sachin Tendulkar

Titled Chase Your Dreams (Hachette India) and set to release later this week, it narrates the Mumbaikar's journey using simple language along with inspirational notes and interesting comic panels.

The narrative is dotted with engaging illustrations [we wish they were in colour], anecdotes and stories including how Tendulkar got eight stitches when he fell off his bicycle as a kid to the thoughts running in his mind during the famous Sandstorm innings against Australia in Sharjah in 1998.

With love, from Louvre

It's been of the Middle East's most anticipated and ambitious art-themed projects, and now, Mumbaikars can peek into it. This week, the inaugural Abu Dhabi Week kicks off in the city; the three-day extravaganza promises to be a heady highlights package of the best in art, culture, food and tourism from the prosperous emirate.



Model of the Louvre Abu Dhabi

Apart from a taste of Emirati cuisine, an interesting highlight will be a glimpse of Louvre Abu Dhabi; the museum that will open on November 11, 2017. Visitors can check out some of the high points of the first outpost, whose opening has been plagued in the past due to global economic slowdown and fall in oil prices.

Mumbai salutes a master

When Shiavax Chavda passed away in 1990, the late Kekoo Gandhy, a friend of the master artist and owner of Gallery Chemould said in an interview to mid-day, "I would always like to remember him through his sketch books, and his Gouache tempera technique [where you mix paint with egg yolk].

His draughtsmanship was incomparable. But more than the artist perhaps it was Shiavax the man who had my greatest admiration and respect." Now, for the first time in 22 years, Chavda's family will be holding a retrospective of his works at the Jehangir Art Gallery, starting tomorrow.

Called The Dancing Line – Revisiting Shiavax Chavda, the exhibition aims to showcase the versatility of the artist, who over four decades experimented in various artistic styles, and is considered one of the pioneers of Indian modern art. TheâÂÂwidely travelled artist, who was known for his portrayal of dance in its myriad forms, began his training at the city's Sir JJâÂÂSchool of Art and held his first show at the Taj Mahal Hotel's Prince's Room.

When Shabana spoke

That the spoken word and its various manifestations are here to stay is reaffirmed every time the city hosts an open mic night or a storytelling session, encouraging wordsmiths to take the stage. And going by the line-up at such events, it is also safe to stay that they aren't platforms for budding artistes only.

Spoken 2017, an initiative of the artiste collective Kommune, founded by Roshan Abbas, is no exception. While the festival already features an impressive line-up including Piyush Mishra, Tajdar Junaid and Swanand Kirkire, it was this picture that caught this diarist's attention. "Just finished recording with @AzmiShabana and we shall tell you the rest @spokenfest," tweeted Abbas. We'll keep our eyes peeled for this one.