Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

Citys theatre veterans look east

While celebrations are on in full swing at one of the oldest theatre festivals in the city, a new theatre event is taking shape in Guwahati. And it warmed our hearts to see Mumbais veteran artistes make a beeline for the Assamese city to nurture love for theatre among a new audience.

The Guwahati Theatre Festival opened with Quasar Thakore Padamsees Mother Courage and Her Children, and day two saw Shabana Azmi take the stage for her acclaimed play, Broken Images, which received a standing ovation. Rajat Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey and Jim Sarbh landed in the city over the weekend for What Is Done, Is Done, Kapoors clown version of Macbeth. May the tribe increase!



Love thy neighbour

On her 25th birthday over the weekend, actor Athiya Shetty chose to ring in the celebrations in the company of a few residents of the Bombay Society For Prevention Of Cruelty To Animals hospital in Parel.

Of prayers, langars and the gift of sword

It was USâÂÂConsul General Edgard Kagans first official visit to a Sikh community event in Mumbai since he took charge in August, and what better way day to do it than on Guru Nanak Jayanti? Kagan took part in the festivities at Garodia Nagar Ground in Sion, where he was presented with a sword.



Kagan interacts with a community member during langar, as information officer Heidi Hattenbach looks on

The diplomat was also present for the prayer service, after which he sat down for a traditional meal at the langar with members of the Sri Guru Singh Sabha. We hear, Kagan, who tried dal makhani for the first time, really enjoyed the hearty broth and malpuas.

Mama Mia, its comfort food

Indians swear by the "Its all about loving your family" adage, right? And who better than for an Italian to remind us about it; even better, if its with his/her culinary chops. Four-time world pizza champion and consultant chef, Giulio Adriani, has since June last year been whipping up quite a storm at Italian eatery Gustoso.

His recent curation - that of a relaxed Sunday brunch - takes off on the Italian concept of slow eating meals with the family. Giving the menu the same treatment with home-style cooking, the Rome-born Adriani is sure that Mumbaikars will warm up to it. "India and Italy parallel each other in their love for food and culinary experiences.

Each region, province, state offers varied and different flavours and delicacies. Our dishes range from delicate spices to robust flavours, where the ingredients will always be the stars. My stay in India has actually brought me closer to Italy. Indians love their food. And they put a great deal of value on family time, just like we do in Italy. Combined, this is also the Italian way of life. Our menu is a testimony to that."

Calling all birders

Its fitting that Dr Salim Ali was born in a month when the choicest of birds from India and around the world fly in to Mumbai to survive the winter.

Every November, to commemorate the birth anniversary of the Bird Man of India, the BNHSâÂÂorganises a one-day, pan-India event known as Salim Ali Bird Count, which invites bird watchers to visit the Important Bird and Biodiversity Areas (IBAs) around them and undertake a diligent count of birds. Last year, a total of 325 species were recorded from 12 states of India through checklists, with Maharashtra submitting the highest number.

This year, the date, November 12, coincides with Dr Alis birthday. Take out your binoculars, and send your lists to n.dudhe@bnhs.org

Khichdi stirs a record

After much debate on if it merits to be Indias national dish, the humble khichdi set out to do what it was supposed to - be a record entry at Delhis World Food India, as Union minister for food processing industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal clarified.



Last weekend, the dish bagged the Guinness World Record, as the largest serving of beans and rice, as a 25-member team cooked 918kg of khichdi, under the supervision of chef Sanjeev Kapoor. Others present at the gathering, included Ranveer Brar, Harpal Singh Sokhi and Imtiaz Quresh.

"The team began preparing khichdi at 4 am. It took us over six hours to make it," shared chef Akshay Nayyar, who was master of ceremonies for this feat.