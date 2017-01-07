Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier



We will remember the smiles

Although he had a stern look, and the crackling bass voice that could unnerve anyone, acclaimed actor Om-ji (as he was fondly called), could make you chuckle with his witty one-liners.

Attend Om Puri’s funeral at the Oshiwara crematorium last evening. Pic/Satej Shinde

At singer Anup Jalota’s private birthday mehfils, this diarist recalls how Om would dare to sing his favourite desi song on the mic in the presence of distinguished seasoned singers. “Meri aawaz ko hamesha daad milti hai, log kehte hain he has ‘HMV’, yaane ke ‘His Macho Voice’. Himmat hai to ‘once more’ boliye, main ek aur hatke gaana sunaaunga,” he would quip.

Once, in the late 1980s, he jokingly said, “Thank God, I don’t have the conventional good looks, or else I would have had to do frivolous romantic roles. I don’t want to be paid for running around trees.” Another classic line from him was about his appearance, “Mujhe facial ‘make-up’ karne ki kabhi tension nahin hoti; kismat ne woh pehle se kar diya hai.”

Twins’ message for marathon

All dressed up and somewhere to go... to the Mumbai marathon start line on January 15, to be precise. City twins Akshya Shah and Lakshya Shah, 12, will be competing in the Dream Run category of the marathon in a week’s time.

The twins have become a popular duo in the Dream Run, which always brings a fun element to the event. But the 7-km course is also an ideal platform for different kinds of messages. The twins have been running for important causes since they were six years old.

The young girls have promoted peace, given a ‘Save the Tigers’ message and even a ‘saluting our soldiers’ message through their costumes, earning a smile from war veterans, who compete in the race. This year’s edition will see Akshya and Lakshya promote the message of ‘No Smoking’, through their costume. Well, the marathon is about huffing your way to the finish line, but certainly no puffing like the winsome twinsome say.

Versova gets a green high

After a select few got a sneak peek of it at an NYE pop-up party, Versova Social in Andheri throws open its doors to public next week. The eighth outlet of the popular bar chain in the city is decked in the shade of envy, designed as a Victorian Greenhouse that takes a dig at the depleting mangrove cover in the neighbourhood.

Along with ample seating space indoors in the three-level structure, this one also offers two courtyard-like outdoor terrace sections. If you’re a freelancer, and working out of an outdoorsy space with potted plants has been a dream, bring along your laptop, plonk yourself on one of the quaint chairs, and enjoy a productive day (and night too), since there’s a separate bar for the section.

Lockwood Kipling in London

The rich legacy of John Lockwood Kipling, father of Rudyard Kipling, is set to see a revival. Starting on January 14, the Porter Gallery in London’s Victoria & Albert Museum will host an exhibition on the artist, teacher (at Sir JJ School of Art), curator, and campaigner of Indian arts and crafts. Few may be aware that Kipling’s terracotta panels can still be spotted on the outer façade of the V&A.

The exhibition, according to the V&A website, will reveal collections from throughout his life and will include paintings of the Indian section, designs and illustrations for books (he was an illustrator of his son’s books!), as well as furniture designs for royal residences in the UK. Those visiting London can drop by the free exhibition that will be underway till April 2. Next stop, Mumbai?

Zeenat Aman incognito

It’s not easy for someone who has been a stunning glam-icon in Bollywood for over two decades to remain incognito, sitting among the audience, without trying to snatch attention.

That’s exactly what the modest Zeenat Aman did when she attended the premiere of international actor Harish Patel’s directed play, Mr. & Mr. The Dum Maro Dum diva was escorted by her son Azaan in whose directorial debut movie, Patel’s son Gautam Arya has penned the lyrics and dialogues and is the co-producer. Other celebs who attended the premiere included Shyam Benegal, Mukesh Rishi, Aarti Chhabria and Bharat Dabholkar.