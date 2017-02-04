Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

PeeCee's engagement mantras

Siddharth Malhotra teamed up with Shakun Batra and Karan Johar after Kapoor & Sons on the set of an ad for bespoke jeweller Nirav Modi. Check out this behind-the-scenes still that shows Sid watch as his co-actor Priyanka Chopra throws her arms open.

Priyanka Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra

We hear PeeCee, with usual wit, said, "The proposal and engagement is a special moment in every woman's life, and nerve wracking for every man." Going by the expression on Siddharth's face, that might just be true.

Of bets, bashes and baritone

Action ramps up from today at the Mahalaxmi race course as Derby weekend takes off. The multi-crore race, to be run on Sunday, will come with its share of entertainment. Singers Lucky Ali on Saturday and Shadab Faridi of Sultan fame on Sunday are part of the racing experience. The turf has seen a lot of Bollywood lately, with actors making surprise guest appearances at the racecourse. But the weekend comes with an international twist.



Dr Cyrus Poonawalla

There will be a grand opening for the Derby with the rock band Cuban brothers and a Caribbean carnival. The latter seems interesting, for the only outstanding Cuban feature at Mahalaxmi were the smoke rings from former RWITC chairman, Dr Cyrus Poonawalla's Cuban cigars.

Young 'uns

It's an annual list that encapsulates the brightest talent, with an age limit. Forbes India's 2017 30 Under 30 list is out and there are quite a few Mumbai names on it.



Masaba Gupta

There's designer Masaba Gupta for her 'fierce and bold deign styles that appeal to many A-listers'; Karan Tanna of Yellow Tie Hospitality for bridging the gap between willing entrepreneurs and franchisers, Tahir Raj Bhasin known for his villainous role in Mardaani; Munaf Kapadia of The Bohri Kitchen; and Varun Sheth, founder of the crowd sourcing platform Ketto.



Varun Sheth

The names cut across all fields — arts, entertainment, social service, music, sports, design and e-commerce. Now, that's a force to reckon with.

If the shoe fits

Young women teetering on heels all evening at shaadis are often seeing walking barefoot, with stilettoes in hand, after they have had enough. On Thursday night, it was the men's turn to do the same.



Pics/Shadab Khan

At the Abraham & Thakore, Rajesh Pratap Singh and Aneeth Arora's show at the ongoing fashion week, it looks like footwear measurements had gone for a toss as more than one model ended up removing the neo-brogues, and walking the ramp with confidence, footwear in hand. Watch Rohit Bal (below, extreme left) smirk from the first row.

Suits loosen up

If you thought CEOs dine only at five-stars, this Sunday a group of suits from leading companies will explore iconic SoBo restaurants on foot. At a food walk organised by Sodexo, the CXOs will make their way to Pradeep Gomantak Bhojnalaya, Ideal Corner or Jimmy Boy, Harish Lunch Home and Taste of Kerala.

The walk is in collaboration with a popular food blogger, who has curated the menu.