Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier



The poster for the campaign

Starry backing to save Aarey

As the poll date for the upcoming municipal elections draws close, we are getting a glimpse of what some of Mumbai’s famous faces want for their city. A cause that has the support of ace photographer Atul Kasbekar, and actors Javed Jaffrey and Richa Chadha is the Save Aarey campaign - something that this newspaper has consistently reported on.



Atul Kasbekar, Javed Jaffrey and Richa Chadha

While the campaign’s poster has repeatedly made it to the social media timelines of Kasbekar and Chadha, Jaffrey has gone on to dissuade people for voting for any party that refuses to save the Aarey Milk Colony. With the city’s green lungs facing the threat of severe deforestation to make way for metro-related construction, this cause sure needs unwavering support. More star power, the better, we say.



Pic/Bipin Kokate

Khaki gaze for Karisma

Actress Karisma Kapoor seems to have piqued the interest of these women cops at an event at a Worli mall yesterday.

The chef's new baby

There seems to be nothing Vikas Khanna can’t do. From once cooking for the Obamas to judging the Indian version of a popular cooking show, he is literally all over the cook-osphere.

This April, he will launch his new book, Mocktails, Punches, and Shrubs: Over 80 Non-alcoholic Drinks to Savor and Enjoy (DKâÂÂPublishing). The chef posted a photo of the book, sent across to him by his publishers.

The title, we hear, will include recipes for innovative and healthy blends of not-so-common fruits, vegetables, sauces, and syrups. Think healthy drinks, with a delicious twist. We raise our glasses to that!

Ki Farak Panda, really

Sense of humour is a rare trait to spot in our netas. Which is why the few who stand out for their wit deserve a mention. Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda (in pic), the suave and articulate politician from Odisha, wins our vote, at least going by his tweets and comments on social media.

What’s interesting is that, every now and then, the politician is known to take potshots at his surname as well. We chuckled at this recent post: From a relative: There were 2 Pandas. The brave one was dedicated to fighting evil: Kung Fu Panda. The other one couldn’t be bothered: Ki Farak Panda. We’ll be on the lookout for more such Panda sequels.

In praise of AB

When the master of the straight drive praises a fellow cricketer for his unorthodox shots, it sure is special.

It was AB de Villier’s birthday yesterday, and Sachin Tendulkar praised the South African skipper for his shots, which he said, few people could ace. “Happy birthday, Mr 360°,” said the legend. Well, that’s a nice way of putting it.

(K)night in shining armour

When it is the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC), it must be horses. Well, not always. This weekend comes with a twist to the turf tale, when the club will bring the first ever night market to the race course.

“I wanted to bring a new flavour, to replicate what is so popular in the Far East,” said RWITC chairman Vivek Jain. From 2 pm to midnight, the Mini Turf Club, which is a part of the Mahalaxmi facility, will have a carnival like flavour with fashion brands, pop-up restaurants, a beer garden, DJ zone, live stage performances, and a hair bar (yes, that’s what they call it these days).

So, if you want a glossy mane, like some of the finest thoroughbreds around, you might want to head to the mini club. Interestingly, other racing centres in the country did not have night racing because women staff (those at the tote, etc) would find it difficult to go home post races that would end at about 9 pm. Not so in Mumbai, where cabs can be hailed post midnight.